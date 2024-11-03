Eason reveals dislike for Warriors after Rockets' overtime loss

The Warriors' dominance of the Rockets over the last decade is well documented, but it appears the one-sided rivalry is taking its toll on one of Houston's star players.

Golden State was able to stave off a ferocious second-half comeback in Saturday's 127-121 overtime win over the Rockets at Toyota Center. Houston big man Tari Eason revealed the Rockets' post-halftime surge was fueled by Houston's disdain for the Warriors.

"I don't like the Warriors," Eason told reporters after Saturday's game. "I just want to win, it's really not bigger than that."

#Rockets fall to the Warriors 127-121 in OT



Tari Eason 27 PTS / 9 REB / 4 STL / 3 BLK @HoustonRockets 🏀 SCHN pic.twitter.com/gIPYpVcP0E — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) November 3, 2024

Eason played his part despite the Rockets falling short against the Warriors yet again, recording 27 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three blocks for the losing side in Golden State's overtime victory.

This isn't the first time Eason's tension with the Warriors has been on display, as the 23-year-old made waves after taunting Golden State toward the end of the 2023-24 NBA season. Eason referenced the 1979 film "The Warriors," posting a famous line from the movie on his Instagram account as Houston inched closer to Golden State in the Western Conference standings.

Rockets’ Tari Eason has a message for the Warriors 😅🤔



(via @TAR13ASON) pic.twitter.com/fiE0fcbSnE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 28, 2024

As has become tradition, the Warriors got the last laugh against the Rockets, with Steph Curry delivering the knockout punch with his own homage to the classic film following Golden State's 133-110 blowout win over Houston a week after Eason's comments.

The Petty King is so back 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/60fGtCv8an — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 5, 2024

While the Warriors' continued ownage over the Rockets predates Eason's time in the NBA, the Houston forward's frustration is understandable having never won a game against Golden State, falling to 0-6 in his career following Saturday's loss.

The Warriors have won 14 consecutive regular-season matchups with the Rockets, also eliminating Houston from the playoffs in every postseason meeting between the two teams, with all four having come since 2015.

Simply put, Saturday was yet another predictable outcome in a one-sided rivalry. However, this chapter happened to erase a career night from Eason, who has yet to enjoy the spoils of victory against Golden State.

