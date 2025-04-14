Steph Curry

Steph reacts to McIlroy's historic Masters Tournament win

By Taylor Wirth

Steph Curry knows a thing or two about winning, both on the basketball court and the golf course.

The four-time NBA champion and 2023 American Century Championship winner took to Instagram on Sunday night to congratulate PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy on his historic Masters Tournament win over the weekend at Augusta National Golf Club.

"Your time good man! @rorymcilroy," Curry wrote on his Instagram story.

With his latest major tournament win, his first in 11 years, McIlroy successfully completed the career Grand Slam, winning the Masters Tournament (2025), PGA Championship (2012, 2014), U.S. Open (2011), and The Open Championship (2014).

Curry is an avid golfer, and in addition to his four NBA championships, also won a golf tournament of his own almost two years ago in Tahoe.

If the Warriors star returns to the American Century Championship field this summer, he will look to follow in McIlroy's footsteps and hoist a trophy of his own at Edgewood Tahoe Resort.

