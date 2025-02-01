Why Steph's sister Sydel has ‘bone to pick' with SGA over IG post

Sydel Curry-Lee doesn't play when it comes to her big bro Steph.

While she and Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink discussed NBA MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on their new "Straight to Cam" podcast, Sydel brought up one of SGA's recent Instagram posts she took issue with.

"I have a bone to pick with him," Sydel said. "I have a little sister bone to pick with him because he posts his fits and lyrics as captions. Whatever city he's in, he tries to find lyrics that match the city. So he'll post the fit, then he'll post a good play from that game. So when he played in the Bay, he posted, 'I was feeling like E-40 in the Bay, so I had to go dumbbbbb.' Fire fit.

"Watching the move, he crosses up Stephen, goes behind the back and Stephen gets off balance. Great move. Cool. You posted the shot of it. But why are there like four other clips of him against Stephen and no other player gets that? No other post gets that."

The post Sydel is referencing is from last season, after the Oklahoma City Thunder came to town for back-to-back games against Golden State. The Warriors suffered consecutive losses to Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, including a 130-123 overtime loss on Nov. 18, 2023, in which SGA dropped 40 points.

The double victories led to Gilgeous-Alexander's fastidious post, which included four slides with Steph in them.

"See, the little sister is coming out of both of us," Brink responded. "I think it's just because he's Steph. ... Everyone wants to be him."

It still didn't sit right with Sydel, who did her research on Gilgeous-Alexander's Instagram page before sharing her final remarks.

"I'm searching his page and the last time he posted [an opposing player that much] was never. Never!" she said. "I don't like that. Great player though. He should get MVP, in my opinion."

While Sydel, like many others, believes Gilgeous-Alexander, who leads the league in points and is second in steals, should run away with the NBA's most prestigious award, her thoughts on his social media presence off the court might not align.

