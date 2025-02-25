Steph Curry

Warriors star Steph, son Canon show off adorable secret handshake

By Angelina Martin

It doesn't get much cuter than this, Dub Nation.

Steph Curry and his son Canon were front and center for Andre Iguodala's Warriors jersey retirement ceremony Sunday at Chase Center, and the cameras captured a wholesome moment between the two.

Canon will turn 7 years old in July, and the youngster has provided no shortage of adorable moments for Warriors fans over the years. From his iconic "Hello Klay Thompson" line in 2022 to hitting his dad's famous "night night" celebration with Steph after Team USA's gold medal win last summer, Canon has become a mainstay in Golden State lore and clearly shares his father's fun-loving spirit.

Canon probably learned a thing or two about hamming it up from his soon-to-be 13-year-old sister, Riley -- who is no stranger to viral moments herself (feeling way up and blessed, anyone?), and might just have her younger brother's handshake beat thanks to this masterful sequence caught by cameras back in 2019.

Time really does fly, and there's certainly nothing like a father's love.

