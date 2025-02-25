Warriors star Steph, son Canon show off adorable secret handshake

It doesn't get much cuter than this, Dub Nation.

Steph Curry and his son Canon were front and center for Andre Iguodala's Warriors jersey retirement ceremony Sunday at Chase Center, and the cameras captured a wholesome moment between the two.

Steph and Canon 🥹



pic.twitter.com/ysvSlBCSGg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 23, 2025

Canon will turn 7 years old in July, and the youngster has provided no shortage of adorable moments for Warriors fans over the years. From his iconic "Hello Klay Thompson" line in 2022 to hitting his dad's famous "night night" celebration with Steph after Team USA's gold medal win last summer, Canon has become a mainstay in Golden State lore and clearly shares his father's fun-loving spirit.

Canon just wanted to say hi to Klay 💙😂 pic.twitter.com/6SrSP2W5HD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 11, 2022

Canon probably learned a thing or two about hamming it up from his soon-to-be 13-year-old sister, Riley -- who is no stranger to viral moments herself (feeling way up and blessed, anyone?), and might just have her younger brother's handshake beat thanks to this masterful sequence caught by cameras back in 2019.

♥️ Riley Curry 🤝 Steph Curry ♥️ pic.twitter.com/M6jKYNWRIW — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2019

Time really does fly, and there's certainly nothing like a father's love.

