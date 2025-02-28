Smell of Steph's jersey after 56-point effort stuns mom Sonya

Steph Curry gave his mom, Sonya, a gift after the Warriors' 121-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday at Kia Center.

Unlike a dozen red roses, this gift didn't smell good.

Curry, moments after dropping in a season-high 56 points, tossed his Warriors jersey to his mom.

Sonya's joy at receiving the memento quickly turned to disgust when she mistakenly smelled the jersey.

A 56-point present for Sonya Curry 🎁 pic.twitter.com/7THH329GTV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 28, 2025

The world now knows that a 56-point performance, while it looks good, doesn't smell good at all.

Curry only needed to score 15 points in front of his dad, Dell, in the Warriors' blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, but he made up for it in front of his mom two days later.

