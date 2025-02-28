Steph Curry

Smell of Steph's jersey after 56-point effort stuns mom Sonya

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Steph Curry gave his mom, Sonya, a gift after the Warriors' 121-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday at Kia Center.

Unlike a dozen red roses, this gift didn't smell good.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Curry, moments after dropping in a season-high 56 points, tossed his Warriors jersey to his mom.

Sonya's joy at receiving the memento quickly turned to disgust when she mistakenly smelled the jersey.

Is this what Steph's 56-point eruption smells like? 😅

[image or embed]

— Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area (@nbcswarriors.bsky.social) February 27, 2025 at 6:49 PM

The world now knows that a 56-point performance, while it looks good, doesn't smell good at all.

Golden State Warriors

Jimmy Butler Feb 26

Why Lacob is confident Butler's Warriors tenure won't go sideways

DeMarcus Cousins Feb 26

Why ex-NBA vets Cousins, Williams see Warriors as true ‘contenders'

Curry only needed to score 15 points in front of his dad, Dell, in the Warriors' blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, but he made up for it in front of his mom two days later.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Steph Curry
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us