Steph caps ‘special' All-Star Weekend in Bay with MVP trophy

SAN FRANCISCO – Steph Curry walked slowly into the press conference room holding his 2025 NBA All-Star MVP trophy with both hands Sunday night at Chase Center. He set the trophy down to his right before taking a seat, letting out a light exhale and rubbing his right eye.

The previous 63 hours-plus were nonstop for him as the host of this year’s annual event. Business ventures. Media mayhem. Back and forth from Oakland to San Francisco from dusk to dawn.

Then, he had an All-Star Game to play. And after the game, more media to speak to in what he would expect as the final thing on his to-do list to wrap up the chaotic weekend, but realistically won’t be.

He was exhausted. But he refused to let that emotion outweigh the others.

“The hosting experience was unbelievable,” Curry said. “I'm not going to complain about being tired or exhausted. This is an honor and a blessing to be able to celebrate and share this beautiful Bay Area that's been a part of my life for the last 16 years and the basketball history and culture that's here, and the amazing fans that are here and the impact that the game being here has had on both cities.

“It was awesome from start to finish. The highlight is obviously the game. That's what everybody is looking forward to. But brought a lot of my people together that have helped me along the way or been a part of the journey, and I got to kind of reflect a little bit. I'm excited to get back to work next week. I'll definitely get away and take a little catch-up on some sleep. But everything kind of went exactly as it should. It was a 10 out of 10 experience for sure, hosting the game here.”

Curry tallied eight points for Shaq’s OGs in the quarterfinal game which helped advance his squad to the final round to face Chuck's Global Stars.

In the NBA All-Star Final, Curry wasted no time doing what he does best by putting on a show. His floater – from behind the arc – hit nothing but net and opened up the scoring for Shaq's OGs as the mostly snoozy Chase Center crowd erupted in cheer.

Steph opens up the finals with a one-handed running triple 😮‍💨



pic.twitter.com/1LuNDm5UGP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 17, 2025

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

His next shot didn’t come til several moments later – but it was well worth the wait. His 39-foot half-court shot woke fans up once again and even got himself going, too.

STEPH FROM HALF COURT 🐐



pic.twitter.com/5bGionMpHy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 17, 2025

Curry finished with 12 points in the second game, making for an accumulated 20 points with six triples and 10 rebounds in the new tournament-like game format.

“Yeah, it was one of those little flurries, just having fun,” Curry said. “The half-court shot, I was going to take one at some point. [Nikola] Jokić was picking me up at half court, which was hilarious. … Just having a moment where you get the crowd into it and do what I love doing on the floor.

“The format doesn't allow for a strong storyline to build, which is all right because there was also other things going on during the game that were important as well. But we could keep the fun going, keep the intensity going. Yeah, ending that with a trophy was just pretty cool.”

Even with the shiny MVP trophy sitting right beside him, Curry appreciates the honor but recognizes the bigger picture of the moment.

And per usual, he didn’t want to make it about himself.

“I don't know,” Curry replied when asked where the All-Star MVP trophy ranks among his many accolades. “This is just a special weekend all the way around. This is very symbolic of the entire journey. I know we have a lot -- I hope we have a lot to accomplish on the court and not ending the journey anytime soon.

“But again, for me and my vantage point, having played here for 16 years, this is the only place that I've played, it was just a great celebration of basketball in this area, and this is pretty cool to have, too.”

Curry spoke to the media for 18 minutes. He got up, grabbed his trophy and sluggishly walked away. Walked away from the busy room. Walked away from the busy day. Walked away from the busy weekend. Surely it was all over.

Nope.

As he walked out, a young fan patiently waited for an autograph. Curry didn’t hesitate to give him some of his time.

That perfectly symbolized what Curry means to not just the region but the world. A 10-time NBA All Star. Two-time scoring champ. Four-time NBA champion. Two-time NBA MVP. Now, a two-time All-Star MVP. All-time class. All-time grace. Forever a Bay Area legend.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast