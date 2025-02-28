Nine wild stats from Steph's masterclass in Warriors' win vs. Magic

Steph Curry continues to rewrite the NBA record books after another astonishing performance.

In the wake of Curry’s 56-point outburst in the Warriors’ 121-115 win against the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, the Golden State legend added to his lengthy résumé.

Curry now owns the record for most 50+ point games after age 30, with nine, two ahead of Wilt Chamberlain.

Steph is timeless 🐐 pic.twitter.com/v2msFfjrlv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 28, 2025

The 36-year-old willed the Warriors to victory over the Magic, rallying the team from a double-digit deficit. Orlando’s size advantage showed itself early on as Paolo Banchero dominated for large stretches of the game.

Still, they had no answer for Curry, who drilled 12 3-pointers, giving him a whopping 45 games in which he has made 9-plus 3-pointers. Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks is second on that list, with 14 such games.

Steph keeps pulling away from the pack 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ptGFhUp8Cz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 28, 2025

Something about Feb. 27 just gets Curry going from beyond the arc, as he has had three of his most prolific scoring games on that date. His stunning 54-point game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in 2013 was the then-upstart’s breakout performance. Three years later, in 2016, Curry erupted against the Oklahoma City Thunder for 46 points and 12 3-pointers.

February 27

aka Stephen Curry Day pic.twitter.com/glEvddRN87 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 28, 2025

The 11-time NBA All-Star has been rejuvenated since the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler, averaging over 30 points per game in February.

Golden State is 7-1 since the trade, and no one has benefitted more from Butler’s presence than Curry. With loads of momentum, Golden State heads into the tail end of the NBA season in contention for a playoff berth in the Western Conference, with their ageless sharpshooter leading the way.

Here are a few other mind-boggling stats from Curry's performance:

Games with 40+ points and 10+ threes:



11 — Steph in the 2010s

11 — Steph in the 2020s



Nobody else has done it more than 7 times in their entire career. pic.twitter.com/aIy5Rgdjxk — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 28, 2025

Steph Curry has made the most shots from beyond half court in NBA history 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Pzv0FoN3nm — StatMamba (@StatMamba) February 28, 2025

Steph Curry now has the most 50-PT games by a player after turning 35 years old. pic.twitter.com/RLZpwGM7oC — StatMamba (@StatMamba) February 28, 2025

Steph Curry becomes the oldest guard in NBA history to average 30+ PPG for a month. pic.twitter.com/LZ0XIVJfyp — StatMamba (@StatMamba) February 28, 2025

Steph Curry is the oldest player in NBA history to record multiple 20-PT quarters in a season. pic.twitter.com/PIVIDXlBsP — StatMamba (@StatMamba) February 28, 2025

Fun Fact: Steph Curry and Lebron James have the same number (14) of 50-point games. pic.twitter.com/VnsUZboiLW — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 28, 2025

