Steph drops great one-liner on fiery exchange between Kerr, Christie

Once a passionate player, always a passionate player.

That certainly was the case late in the third quarter when Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Kings interim coach Doug Christie engaged in a heated exchange during Golden State’s 129-99 blowout loss to Sacramento on Sunday night at Chase Center.

The two former NBA guards traded words shortly after Warriors forward Draymond Green set a rough screen on Kings guard Keon Ellis.

Kerr demanded a flop call, which ultimately led to a technical foul. Christie, on the other hand, rushed to the floor visibly frustrated with the force behind the hit on Ellis before being escorted back to the bench by Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

After the heated basketball moment, star Warriors guard Steph Curry acknowledged it's hard to set aside passion as an NBA player -- even if one has retired.

"That's two ex-players wishing they were back in their jersey,” Curry told reporters after the Warriors’ loss. “It's good to see that kind of fire."

Steph Curry on Steve Kerr and Doug Christie exchanging words after Draymond set a hard screen on Keon Ellis in the third quarter.



But Kerr and Christie aren’t your ordinary passionate ex-players. Let's just say they had their fair share of physical altercations on the hardwood during their playing days.

Kerr, during his notable tenure with the Chicago Bulls, engaged in an infamous practice scuffle with teammate Michael Jordan that left the future Warriors coach with a black eye.

Back in 2002, Christie landed a burning uppercut on Los Angeles Lakers forward Rick Fox’s jaw after receiving an elbow and an open-handed straight arm to the face.

Time has passed and things have changed, though.

Following the Kings’ fourth consecutive win, Christie extended words of respect to Kerr and Co.

“I mean, I’m just always protecting my players,” Christie said. “That’s really all it is. I have the utmost respect for every single player over there.

“I know, from playing in this league, what they go through and watching them reach the highest levels. It’s nothing but love. The competitive nature of the game is the competitive nature, and I think you respect that. I respect how hard they play.

“I respect how they get after it. But one thing, make no mistake about it, is I’m going to defend my guys because they deserve that, they play hard and I’m going to be right there for them.”

But had it been 20 years ago, things might have looked a lot different during Sunday’s third quarter at Chase Center.

