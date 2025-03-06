Kerr addresses ‘expiration date' on his Warriors coaching career

Steve Kerr dropped a strong hint about when he’ll retire from coaching his Warriors.

In talking to 95.7 The Game’s Mark Willard and Dan Dibley on Wednesday, Kerr explained that he might call it quits once superstar Steph Curry does since their careers are so intertwined.

“I think every coaching job has an expiration date, and I think it’s important for all parties involved to be aware of that. So, there’s probably something to that," Kerr said. “But, I don’t spend much time thinking about that. I love what I do, I love this team, I love coaching these guys every day and I’m just going to keep plugging away with them and see what we can accomplish, and then we’ll worry about all that stuff later."

"I think every coaching job has an expiration date. It's important for all parties involved to be aware of that."



- Steve Kerr admits his coaching career is "probably" intertwined with Steph Curry's playing career (via @WillardAndDibs).



Wouldn’t that be something?

The day Kerr or Curry – or both – is done with the Warriors, let alone professional basketball, will be emotional for Dub Nation and the greater NBA world. It would be even more devastating, but understandable, if the pair of Golden State legends exited the franchise at the same time.

Kerr and Curry have had one of the best player-coach partnerships across sports. They’ve won four NBA championships together across Oakland and San Francisco and together built up a franchise and its fanbase to unforeseen heights; Chase Center’s existence serves as proof.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Kerr leaves the Warriors once Curry does, considering the coach has done it all with the superstar guard. Kerr coached some of the greatest NBA teams ever assembled, which Curry was part of, and is coming off an iconic 2024 Paris Summer Olympics run with Team USA. The common dominator then? Curry, again.

There isn’t much left for Kerr to do, and that’s before mentioning Curry has nothing to prove, either. Golden State’s current surge since trading for six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler could wind up being the icing on the cake for what has been an incredible 11-year run for Curry and Kerr.

All Dub Nation can do is soak in the downward part of Curry’s Warriors career, which might also be the downward part of Kerr's, too. The 36-year-old can’t play forever, and the 59-year-old can't coach Golden State forever.

