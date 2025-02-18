Watch Steph, Kerr relive emotional Paris Olympics gold medal win

Team USA's gold medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and specifically Steph Curry's Herculean effort in the game's final minutes, will go down as one of the greatest moments in basketball history.

And with the release of Netflix's new "Court of Gold" docuseries, fans received a behind-the-scenes look at the emotional final minutes of the gold medal game against Team France.

Curry finished the game with 22 points, one rebound and five assists on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 8 of 12 from 3-point range, and helped will Team USA to victory with an end-of-game flurry that will live in infamy.

The docuseries highlighted one play in particular that Curry himself called for and, unsurprisingly, resulted in a huge 3-pointer with a few minutes remaining in the game.

Kerr: "With a few minutes left, we were discussing what we were going to run, and so Steph came over and [tugs his ear]. We call the play 'Ear tug,' it's just a cleared-side pick-and-roll with Steph and LeBron [James]. Steph just basically said, 'Give me the ball and I know where I want it, they can't guard that.' "

Curry: "Ear tug, for me, was a play that could kind of just get us organized and calm the momentum down ... LeBron had the ball, and I wanted him to get downhill. When I set the screen and came off, he threw that behind-the-back pass and the ball was in my hands before I could even think about what was happening.

"I did like the little 'Calm down' celebration, I was really kind of talking to myself, because you understand these four minutes will define our Team USA Olympic legacies."

Kerr: "At this point, I am no longer surprised by anything Steph Curry does, but he continues to awe me. He's capable of doing the unbelievable, but at this point it's believable because it's Steph."

With Team USA leading France 93-87 with 36 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Curry, dribbling around multiple defenders, heaved an off-balance 3-pointer that iced the game and soon would be known as the "Golden Dagger" after the Warriors star hit his famous "night night" celebration.

Kerr's reaction to the shot, in the moment, was classic.

Kerr: "F--kin' Steph Curry, Jesus Christ."

Curry: "To have one on that stage, I got a cool picture that I have I'll put up in my house somewhere. You kind of got an essence of the entire arena and me just in my own world doing it and celebrating the moment, so it was cool.

"Obviously the shot, I was like 'Dang, that was a pretty difficult shot, that was pretty cool.' But then when I saw [Carmelo Anthony] and his reaction when he jumped on the court and then I saw the whole world, how crazy they went, that's when I realized how special a moment that was. It was a dream come true, obviously some storybook-type stuff to have it end that way. Yeah, I'll take it. It was pretty special."

Kerr: "When it went in, the reaction of the crowd, of our bench, of France's team, this is one of the greatest moments in basketball history."

Curry: "You gotta make sure, the worst thing that can happen is you pull the 'night night' out and there's too much time on the clock and the other team comes back. You just have a feeling when you know it's over and it's time to put the kids to sleep."

Curry and Kerr then embraced on the sideline after the game ended, where the point guard's longtime coach had an emotional message for his superstar player.

Kerr: "Oh my God, I'm so f--king lucky to be a part of your life. Holy s--t, you are amazing ... the finest human being I ever met in my life, and I mean that in every way."

Well put.

The game was one of many iconic Curry moments, and thanks to the behind-the-scenes look from Netflix, still is being talked about to this day.

