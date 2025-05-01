Rockets attack Steph's tender thumb with ‘idiotic' rules on their side

Stephen Curry’s swollen right thumb looks as if it would be uncomfortable holding a toothbrush or tying shoes, much less pulling the Warriors through the NBA playoffs.

There is no doubt the Houston Rockets have noticed the wrap that extends from Curry’s thumb to his wrist. They sense a possible weakness, and every team hunts vulnerabilities once in the playoffs. Coincidentally, basketball is very much a contact sport for the Rockets.

The Rockets appear to be targeting Steph's thumb early on 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wT2bvvCOCw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 1, 2025

They’re making plenty of contact with Curry’s right thumb, which is at the base of the release of his jump shot, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr is more annoyed by it than Curry.

“I don't think it's impacting him,” Kerr told reporters in Houston after the 131-116 Game 5 loss to the Rockets. “Players are going to do whatever they're allowed to do. And, so, on every release Steph’s getting hit.

“But it's basically within the rules. So that’s how the league wants it right now. I know we’ve got 30 coaches who all think it's just idiotic that we allow this.”

"It's the dumbest thing I've ever heard, but we have to take it through the league process to get that changed."



Kerr wants to see rule a change after the Rockets went at Steph's thumb all night pic.twitter.com/U2GmUF3ZmD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 1, 2025

The NBA rulebook allows “minimal contact” from a defender once a shot is released. Officials are allowed to use discretion on the definition of “minimal contact.” The Rockets – particularly Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson and Alperen Şengun – generally don’t operate with a minimal contact approach.

“There's a pattern of when it’s full extension, when it’s the full point of release, because it's hard for a ref,” Curry said. “I get it. You're trying to look at the body, look at the release, where contact is. There's a subtle difference in how certain people do it. When I say it's a foul, it's a foul. But other than that, as a player, you can't worry about it too much.”

“As a player, you can't worry about it too much ... you can complain, but if you dwell on it and get distracted by it, then you're not worried about making shots. I'm trying to do both. Make shots and if I get fouled, like, let them know I got fouled.”

Curry played 24 minutes in the Game 5 blowout, finishing with 13 points on 4-of-12 shooting from the field, including 3 of 9 from distance and 2 of 3 from the line. He added three rebounds and seven assists, with three turnovers.

Kerr and Curry both said the tender thumb, initially sprained on New Year’s Day and aggravated countless times, is not having an impact on his performance. He’s averaging 23.4 points per game in this first-round series, shooting 48.8 percent from the field, 39.6 beyond the arc and 90 percent from the line.

In short, Curry is playing well enough for observers to forget about the sore thumb.

But it is sore.

“I do believe [officials] are allowed to call a flagrant if they want,” Kerr said. “The refs can call a flagrant if the guy winds up and takes a takes a shot. It's been happening across the league all year long. It's a dumbest thing I've ever heard.

“But we have to take it through the league process to get that changed, and that'll probably happen this summer.”

That thumb will be an issue for as long as the Warriors remain in the postseason. Curry is determined not to let it become the issue that impacts his performance.

It would surprise no one, however, if the Rockets try to have a few more whacks at it. The rule says they can.

“You don't think about it,” Curry said. “And if it's a foul, they should call it. That’s it. If it's a foul, they should call it.”

