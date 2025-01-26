Steph admits ‘lingering' thumb injury bothered him vs. Lakers

Steph Curry is dealing with not one, but two injuries as the Warriors continue to struggle midway through the 2024-25 NBA season.

Coincidence? Yes and no.

Curry injured his right thumb earlier this month and has played through the injury without too much of an obvious hindrance. That is, until the Warriors' 118-108 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at Chase Center, where Curry was held scoreless on 0-of-8 shooting from the field and 0 of 4 from 3-point range in the second half.

The Warriors star admitted to reporters after the game that the injury did bother him in the loss to the Lakers, but ultimately believes he needed to play better.

"It sucks, but it’s not an excuse for anything. Gotta play through it," Curry said. "I went 8-for-8 with it. It’s just something that’s been lingering to the point where it gets hit every once in a while, it's one of those things where it's almost gone and then it gets knocked again. I'll deal with it, but it shouldn't bother me like it did tonight.

"Every time it gets hit, it's like a step back. But it's just annoying."

In addition to the thumb injury, Curry also has been dealing with bilateral knee tendinitis for most of the season, but the injury is progressing enough to where the Warriors star has been cleared to play in recent back-to-back games.

"It's trending in the right direction, it's still something you've got to stick with the maintenance and all that type of stuff, but it's definitely," Curry said of his knee tendinitis. "For me to play, it checked all the boxes in terms of how I've been responding from game to game, and if that continues, then I like where I'm at."

While the 36-year-old is far from fully healthy at this point in the season, he's not using either injury as an excuse.

Curry knows both he and the team must play better.

