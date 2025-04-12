Steph Curry

Steph returns to Warriors-Blazers game after thumb injury

By Angelina Martin

In a sight no Warriors fan wants to see, star point guard Steph Curry went to the locker room during the first quarter of Golden State's game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at Moda Center.

Curry sustained a right thumb injury with around 2:45 left in the quarter when he hit his hand on Justin Minaya's knee as the Blazers forward guarded him.

While the Warriors announced Curry was questionable to return during the second quarter, the 37-year-old was back on the court with his right hand wrapped as around eight minutes remained in the first half.

The injured thumb is the same one that has given Curry trouble already during the 2024-25 NBA season. He injured it in early January and later admitted it was bothering him after a Jan. 25 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. But Curry drained a 3-pointer immediately after checking back in Friday -- hand wrap and all -- so it appears he's doing OK.

As the Warriors fight for the Western Conference's No. 6 playoff seed, they need Curry at full strength. And after the four-time NBA champion returned to Friday's game, it's clear he's doing whatever it takes to be in Golden State's final two must-win games.

