Steph claps back at internet doubters after Warriors trade comments

It has been a hectic last 48 hours for the Warriors, between a disastrous loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday and some unexpected comments from the organization's pillars, to Wednesday's barely eked-out win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In particular, the collective hesitance of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr to potentially mortgage the Warriors' future in a last-ditch attempt to win now has raised some eyebrows among fans and analysts.

But after Curry helped carry Golden State to a narrow 116-115 win in Minneapolis, the Warriors' star guard explicitly refuted the public discourse around the team's recent statements.

“The 24-hour news cycle is hilarious at times," Curry asserted in a postgame interview on ESPN's "SportsCenter." "Nobody is complacent here. Nobody is okay with just being average.

"All the Twitter fingers who got deals that we need to make can kind of shut up a little bit and let us figure this thing out. We know we can be competitive. We showed that toughness tonight. Obviously, every team is trying to find ways to get better. For us, we've been great for a very long time. This is just a unique year when we have to stay relevant and give ourselves a chance and just have some life in a playoff series. We have a whole lot of confidence that we can beat anybody.”

After Monday's more somber outlook on the Warriors' future, Curry's insistence appears to show some added confidence after Wednesday's much-needed victory.

Golden State's franchise cornerstone further elaborated on his opinions about the franchise's future in his postgame press conference, again dismissing the idea that he's content with his squad right now.

"Anybody that thinks I'm OK with just being on an average basketball team is insane," Curry told reporters. "Take whatever I said -- I still stand on it -- but that doesn't mean you're not in a situation where you're trying to get better and make appropriate moves that help you do that. [Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy] knows that. We've talked about it. That's the expectation from me trying to help lead the team where we want to go."

Still, Curry continued to emphasize the Warriors' need for patient consideration of any possible moves to avoid long-term damage to the franchise.

"Again, that doesn't mean that you're reckless," Curry concluded. "What people's definition of that is -- it's what I was talking about with the 'Twitter fingers' thing. Trade machines are fun, but what does that actually look like?"

So, yes, maybe that means fans should put away the trade machines for a little while. But with the NBA trade deadline only three weeks away, Golden State doesn't have too much time to deliberate on its future, both this season and beyond.

