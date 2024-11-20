Why Steph vs. Trae battle is matchup to watch in Warriors vs. Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks had a vision when selecting Trae Young fifth overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. General manager Travis Schlenk hoped Young could have an impact similar to that of a point guard drafted during his 13 years with the Golden State Warriors.

A fellow named Stephen Curry.

That was the comparison when Young came out of the University of Oklahoma. Like Curry, drafted seventh overall in 2009, Young was small (6-foot-1, 164 pounds) by NBA standards but exhibited incredible range on his jump shot.

Though Curry and Young have built a relationship over the past six years, they’ll be trying to beat each other Wednesday night when the Hawks face the Warriors at Chase Center. Tip off is at 7:00 p.m. PT.

Young is second in the league in assists (11.6 per game, second in the league) but is scoring at a rate slightly below his career norms: 22.6 points per games, with 38.2-percent shooting from the field, including 35 percent from deep. The Hawks are 7-8.

Curry is, by contrast, having a solid season, averaging 23.0 points per game, shooting 47.9 percent from the field, including 42.7 percent from distance. He’s averaging 6.4 assists per game. The Warriors are 10-3 and have won nine of their last 11.

On the macro level, however, Young, has established himself as a force. He orchestrates Atlanta’s offense, and only three players have recorded more assists since he entered the league. He is, conceptually, the engine that makes the Hawks go.

The issue is that they tend to “go” less with Young than without him. They win at a slightly lower rate (189-232, .449) when he plays than when he sits (28-33, 45.9). In the one game he has missed this season, the Hawks dropped the Celtics in Boston for their third consecutive win over the champs – all without Young.

Thus, the debate that rages among Hawks fans and NBA observers is whether the team would be better without Young.

That never has been a discussion with Curry’s effect on the Warriors. They’re 625-341 (.647) when he plays and 87-147 (.372) when he does not.

Though Young is shooting 35.4 percent from deep for his career and Atlanta has missed the playoffs in three of his six seasons. Curry, the undisputed king of triples, is at 42.6 percent and owns four championship rings.

Schlenk’s vision of Young altering a franchise has not come to fruition, and he’s now in the front office of the Washington Wizards.

Steph and Trae have the tools to present an exciting show, but one is not like the other.

