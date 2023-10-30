Curry has Warriors rookie Jackson-Davis in awe with latest flurry

Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis was nine years old when Steph Curry made his NBA debut in 2009. He was in high school when Curry won three championships in four years and was starring at Indiana when the sharpshooter won another in 2022.

Now, Jackson-Davis finds himself on the court as Curry's teammate.

When asked about Curry's latest heroics in the Warriors' 130-102 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at Smoothie King Center, Jackson-Davis broke into a big smile.

"It’s crazy. Watching it on TV -- it’s still incredible. But you get a first-hand [look], seeing it live in preseason and then now what he’s doing, he’s on fire," Jackson-Davis said. "Just watching every time he shoots the ball, I’m up just thinking the ball is already going in.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Credit to him, because he’s playing at another level."

TJD immediately smiles when asked about what it's like watching Steph go off 😂 pic.twitter.com/VISoOed0qS — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 31, 2023

Curry scored 16 points in the first quarter and finished the night with a season-high 42 points on 15-of-22 shooting. It was his 72nd career game with at least 40 points and second in the last four days.

Jackson-Davis wasn't just watching Curry from the bench, either. The 23-year-old was one rebound short of his first career double-double, tallying 13 points, nine boards and four blocks in 20 minutes.

The rookie was one of three Warriors bench players in double figures, joining guards Chris Paul (13 points) and Gary Payton II (10 points).

"It's really encouraging," coach Steve Kerr said after Golden State's third straight win. "We have a deep team. They're really connected, having fun, supporting each other. It's a good start, but there's a long way to go."

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast