Steph Curry

Steph awarded selfless NBA honor for Warriors' 2024-25 season

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

Steph Curry added another accolade to his already impressive trophy case.

The Warriors superstar is the recipient of the 2024-25 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award, the NBA announced on Monday.

As mentioned, the award "recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment to his team."

The 37-year-old Curry, who has dealt with nagging injuries all season, did just about everything he could to lead Golden State back to the playoffs. Whether it was young teammates, like Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and Quinten Post, or veterans like Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, Curry was by their side every step of the way and elevated each one of their games both on and off the court.

Surprisingly, this is Curry's first time ever winning the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award, which was first presented in the 2012-13 NBA season.

However, as we have learned time and time again with Curry, there's a first time for everything. Even in Year 16.

Steph Curry
