Steph awarded selfless NBA honor for Warriors' 2024-25 season

Steph Curry added another accolade to his already impressive trophy case.

The Warriors superstar is the recipient of the 2024-25 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award, the NBA announced on Monday.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named the 2024-25 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year.



The award recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment to his team. pic.twitter.com/57iiqHNcEi — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 28, 2025

As mentioned, the award "recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment to his team."

Your 2024-25 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year,

Stephen Curry 🤝 pic.twitter.com/VWyhDloZRw — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 28, 2025

The 37-year-old Curry, who has dealt with nagging injuries all season, did just about everything he could to lead Golden State back to the playoffs. Whether it was young teammates, like Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and Quinten Post, or veterans like Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, Curry was by their side every step of the way and elevated each one of their games both on and off the court.

Surprisingly, this is Curry's first time ever winning the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award, which was first presented in the 2012-13 NBA season.

However, as we have learned time and time again with Curry, there's a first time for everything. Even in Year 16.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast