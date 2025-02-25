Steph perfectly recreates viral Iguodala NBA Finals moment

Steph Curry

Everyone remembers the famous clip of retired Warriors icon Andre Iguodala emphatically coaching up Andrew Wiggins during a frustrating moment in Golden State’s Game 3 loss to the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals.

The clip, which came during a timeout after Wiggins misplayed a defensive possession leading to a made Jayson Tatum 3-point shot, has accumulated over four million views and still resurfaces now and then.

Warriors superstar Steph Curry, being the showman he is, decided to recreate it during Iguodala’s emotional jersey retirement ceremony after Golden State’s 126-102 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Curry paired his instant-classic acting job with a heartwarming quote about Iguodala and the legendary moment.

“You continuing to make your presence felt as a mentor, as an encourager, as somebody that’s inspiring greatness – over here talking about, ‘Wiggs, come here. Come here.’ Like, that moment right there, that energy, that, to me, embodied everything that you were about,” Curry said in front of a packed Chase Center crowd.

While many were fighting back tears, Curry delivered some essential humor.

Curry and Iguodala, of course, were teammates for eight Warriors seasons and all four of the dynasty’s championships. The pair surely have made countless memories over the years, and Curry likely had his pick of the litter to recall during his speech.

It is safe to say Curry chose a great memory to demonstrate the kind of passionate, caring and amusing leadership Iguodala routinely demonstrated as a Warrior.

