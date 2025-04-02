Ten wild stats from Steph's 52-point explosion in Warriors' win

Steph Curry

The storylines are endless around Steph Curry's 52-point explosion in the Warriors' gritty 134-125 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night at FedEx Forum.

Curry finished the game with 52 points on 16-of-31 (51.6 percent) shooting from the field and a whopping 12 of 20 (60 percent) from 3-point range. He added 10 rebounds to pick up his ninth double-double of the 2024-25 season, with eight assists, five steals and one block. He was a plus-17 in plus/minus rating through 36 minutes.

Not only did he help will his team to a needed victory that jumped them into the Western Conference's No. 5 playoff seed, but he made impressive NBA history all while in Year 16 at age 37.

Here are 10 mind-boggling stats from Curry's unforgettable performance:

Father Time who?

Curry celebrated his 37th birthday on March 14.

Since that date, Curry is averaging 25.5 points on 42.3-percent shooting from the field and 40.8 percent from beyond the arc, with 5.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 32.2 minutes through six games. The Warriors are 5-1 in such contests.

Let's continue:

A lot of NBA talk has been about who will be the next face of the league. It might be best to sit back and appreciate what we are witnessing now, because Tuesday's performance served as just another reminder that the Chef still is cooking.

