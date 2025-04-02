Ten wild stats from Steph's 52-point explosion in Warriors' win

The storylines are endless around Steph Curry's 52-point explosion in the Warriors' gritty 134-125 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night at FedEx Forum.

Curry finished the game with 52 points on 16-of-31 (51.6 percent) shooting from the field and a whopping 12 of 20 (60 percent) from 3-point range. He added 10 rebounds to pick up his ninth double-double of the 2024-25 season, with eight assists, five steals and one block. He was a plus-17 in plus/minus rating through 36 minutes.

Not only did he help will his team to a needed victory that jumped them into the Western Conference's No. 5 playoff seed, but he made impressive NBA history all while in Year 16 at age 37.

Here are 10 mind-boggling stats from Curry's unforgettable performance:

Steph Curry is the oldest player in NBA history to have a quarter with 15 PTS, 5 REB, & 5 3PM. pic.twitter.com/KIDE0nfntA — StatMamba (@StatMamba) April 2, 2025

Steph Curry joins Michael Jordan as the only guards with 1,500 PTS in a season age 36 or older. pic.twitter.com/HCsBH9AcWu — StatMamba (@StatMamba) April 2, 2025

Steph Curry historic night:



52 PTS

10 REB

8 AST

5 STL

12-20 3P (!!!)



Has the most 50-point games (4) in NBA history by a player after turning 35. pic.twitter.com/JhYWAPJvao — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 2, 2025

Steph Curry has the most threes in a game by a



27 year old

30 year old (tied)

34 year old (tied)

35 year old

36 year old



and now, 37 year old. pic.twitter.com/v3XcgIEoii — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 2, 2025

Steph Curry becomes the oldest player in NBA history to record 30/5/5 in a single half. pic.twitter.com/59aPBlv8P3 — StatMamba (@StatMamba) April 2, 2025

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Father Time who?

Curry celebrated his 37th birthday on March 14.

Since that date, Curry is averaging 25.5 points on 42.3-percent shooting from the field and 40.8 percent from beyond the arc, with 5.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 32.2 minutes through six games. The Warriors are 5-1 in such contests.

Let's continue:

50-point games:



15 — Steph

14 — LeBron pic.twitter.com/PMZa2VJTdY — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 2, 2025

The first player in NBA history with



45+ points

5+ rebounds

5+ assists

5+ steals

10+ threes



in a game — and he did it through 3 quarters. pic.twitter.com/2qPlYPaNQ3 — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 2, 2025

Most games with 10+ threes:



27 — Steph Curry

26

25

24

23

22

21

20

19

18

17

16

15

14

13

12

11

10

9 — Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/B0fJWMlp5q — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 2, 2025

Steph Curry has the most games in NBA history with 50+ PTS and fewer than 10 FTA. pic.twitter.com/8Oq9ekd711 — StatMamba (@StatMamba) April 2, 2025

Steph Curry has passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 40-point games. pic.twitter.com/So69DUSiHG — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 2, 2025

A lot of NBA talk has been about who will be the next face of the league. It might be best to sit back and appreciate what we are witnessing now, because Tuesday's performance served as just another reminder that the Chef still is cooking.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast