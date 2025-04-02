Ten wild stats from Steph's 52-point explosion in Warriors' win

The storylines are endless around Steph Curry's 52-point explosion in the Warriors' gritty 134-125 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night at FedEx Forum.
Curry finished the game with 52 points on 16-of-31 (51.6 percent) shooting from the field and a whopping 12 of 20 (60 percent) from 3-point range. He added 10 rebounds to pick up his ninth double-double of the 2024-25 season, with eight assists, five steals and one block. He was a plus-17 in plus/minus rating through 36 minutes.
Not only did he help will his team to a needed victory that jumped them into the Western Conference's No. 5 playoff seed, but he made impressive NBA history all while in Year 16 at age 37.
Here are 10 mind-boggling stats from Curry's unforgettable performance:
Steph Curry is the oldest player in NBA history to have a quarter with 15 PTS, 5 REB, & 5 3PM. pic.twitter.com/KIDE0nfntA— StatMamba (@StatMamba) April 2, 2025
Steph Curry joins Michael Jordan as the only guards with 1,500 PTS in a season age 36 or older. pic.twitter.com/HCsBH9AcWu— StatMamba (@StatMamba) April 2, 2025
Steph Curry historic night:— StatMuse (@statmuse) April 2, 2025
52 PTS
10 REB
8 AST
5 STL
12-20 3P (!!!)
Has the most 50-point games (4) in NBA history by a player after turning 35. pic.twitter.com/JhYWAPJvao
Golden State Warriors
Steph Curry has the most threes in a game by a— StatMuse (@statmuse) April 2, 2025
27 year old
30 year old (tied)
34 year old (tied)
35 year old
36 year old
and now, 37 year old. pic.twitter.com/v3XcgIEoii
Steph Curry becomes the oldest player in NBA history to record 30/5/5 in a single half. pic.twitter.com/59aPBlv8P3— StatMamba (@StatMamba) April 2, 2025
Father Time who?
Curry celebrated his 37th birthday on March 14.
Since that date, Curry is averaging 25.5 points on 42.3-percent shooting from the field and 40.8 percent from beyond the arc, with 5.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 32.2 minutes through six games. The Warriors are 5-1 in such contests.
Let's continue:
50-point games:— StatMuse (@statmuse) April 2, 2025
15 — Steph
14 — LeBron pic.twitter.com/PMZa2VJTdY
The first player in NBA history with— StatMuse (@statmuse) April 2, 2025
45+ points
5+ rebounds
5+ assists
5+ steals
10+ threes
in a game — and he did it through 3 quarters. pic.twitter.com/2qPlYPaNQ3
Most games with 10+ threes:— StatMuse (@statmuse) April 2, 2025
27 — Steph Curry
26
25
24
23
22
21
20
19
18
17
16
15
14
13
12
11
10
9 — Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/B0fJWMlp5q
Steph Curry has the most games in NBA history with 50+ PTS and fewer than 10 FTA. pic.twitter.com/8Oq9ekd711— StatMamba (@StatMamba) April 2, 2025
Steph Curry has passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 40-point games. pic.twitter.com/So69DUSiHG— StatMuse (@statmuse) April 2, 2025
A lot of NBA talk has been about who will be the next face of the league. It might be best to sit back and appreciate what we are witnessing now, because Tuesday's performance served as just another reminder that the Chef still is cooking.