Stephen A believes Steph won't win another title with Warriors

Steph Curry's chances of winning a fifth NBA title took a heartbreaking hit during the Warriors' current playoff push.

After knocking out the Houston Rockets in a tense seven-game series against the Houston Rockets in the first round, Curry sustained a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in Game 1 of Golden State's Western Conference semifinals matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Warriors had their star point guard's back and pulled out a Game 1 victory in Minnesota but have failed to win another game without their best player as they face elimination in Game 5 down 3-1. Curry already has been ruled out of Wednesday's contest and will be re-evaluated Saturday, one day before a potential Game 6 at Chase Center.

But Stephen A. Smith and the rest of the "First Take" crew think it's already too late for Curry, who they believe won't win another championship with the Warriors.

"It's not because of Steph at all. Steph is still playing like an all-world player when he's on the court," Smith said Wednesday morning. "The brother's spectacular. I think the second we really, really knew in our hearts that this was it was when they didn't get Kevin Durant to come back. Remember, they were interested in acquiring Kevin Durant. Kevin Durant made it clear he didn't want to go back. And because he didn't want to go back, Jimmy Butler was the consolation prize.

"We're looking at Jimmy Butler, we know what he can do. Jimmy Butler has no problem being Robin. But can you be Batman anymore? The answer is likely no. And then you look at Draymond Green. Draymond Green was my Defensive Player of the Year. Draymond Green is getting outplayed by Julius Randle in this series. So what choice do you have but to concede that this is it for the Golden State Warriors?"

Co-analysts Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and three-time NBA champion Udonis Haslem agreed with Smith, acknowledging the end is near for Curry and the Warriors.

Smith added that while Golden State traded for Butler, which helped save its season, the core of Butler, 35, Green, 35 and Curry, 37, won't be enough to overpower the growing youth in the West with teams such as the Timberwolves, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs.

We are witnessing that firsthand in the series between the Timberwolves and Warriors, although Curry has been a non-factor due to his injury.

"There's too much resistance in the Western Conference for Golden State to overcome," Smith said. "I think we've seen the last of Steph Curry as a champion in Golden State."

While Curry still might have plenty in the tank, he knows his NBA clock is ticking. The sharpshooter revealed in March that a fifth ring is the "only thing" he's still playing for. While the ESPN analysts' words might leave a sour taste in Dub Nation's mouth, Curry's always been one to prove the doubters and naysayers wrong.

And one thing's for certain: he won't go out without a fight.

