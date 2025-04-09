To no one's surprise, Steph bounces back in Warriors' rout of Suns

Unpredictability is one of the beauties of sports. There’s no telling what’s going to happen next, despite what the data suggests. Isn’t that what makes Warriors star Steph Curry so special, too?

Even though his father, Dell, played 16 years in the NBA, there wasn’t a script written for Steph’s Hollywood story. His father’s alma mater Virginia Tech didn’t want him. Neither did any big college. Or five other teams in the 2009 NBA Draft, including the Minnesota Timberwolves in both their chances.

An undersized guard who joined the Warriors looking closer to a freshman in high school than an NBA rookie beat what the data said long ago. But his play in the Warriors’ blowout 133-95 win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at PHX Arena was oh so predictable.

History said so, as did knowing how Curry the creature operates.

Curry has been held to single digits twice during the 2024-25 NBA season. Rookie Jaylen Wells and the Memphis Grizzlies smothered him on Dec. 19 when Curry only scored two points in a 41-point loss, where he missed all six of his 3-point attempts and seven shots overall. Curry’s response was scorching the Minnesota Timberwolves for 31 points, going 10 of 21 from the field and 7 of 16 on threes.

In the fourth quarter of that 10-point win, Curry tapped into pure savage mode. Stopping him wasn’t an option on the menu. Curry scored 13 points for the quarter, but 11 in a flurry that lasted one minute and 29 seconds of game time.

The second time was Sunday when a combination of Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, Fred VanVleet and the Houston Rockets’ bully-ball defensive game plan held Curry to three points, making one of his eight 3-point attempts and missing both 2-pointers he tried.

Within the first five minutes Tuesday, Curry had surpassed the total points he scored the previous game. The bounce-back is real. Curry didn’t take a shot in the first six-plus minutes of the game and then scored 13 points in the next four minutes and 40 seconds. At halftime he was up to 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting. At the 3:30 mark of the third quarter, his night was done with the Warriors up by 32 points.

Curry in 26 minutes scored 25 points. He was a plus-31 with nine rebounds and six assists, and shot 9 of 17 overall, as well as 3 of 9 on threes.

"I loved how Draymond [Green], Steph [Curry] and Jimmy [Butler] and our vets really established the tone," coach Steve Kerr said. "Even before the game started at shootaround, they were locked in and it showed right from the onset."

There wasn’t a Thompson twin or Dillon The Villain or a VanVleet on the floor. Not a Tari Eason, too.

The Warriors picked on any defender they wanted from Phoenix’s 27th-ranked defensive rating, 23 slots below Houston. All Bradley Beal could do was laugh when Curry hit him with his famed look-away 3-pointer in the first quarter.

But this is what Curry does.

When the Warriors got crushed by the Cleveland Cavaliers one game after a big win over the Celtics in Boston, Curry responded with 36 points in a statement win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After scoring just 10 points on 2-of-13 shooting in a loss to the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 23, he dropped 38 points and made eight threes against the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas. He closed 2024 with a clunker of 11 points in another loss to the Cavs, and then opened 2025 with 30 points and eight threes to smack the Philadelphia 76ers.

The game prior to him making 56 points appear in front of the Orlando Magic, Curry only scored 15. One week ago he gave the Grizzlies 52 points, a game after scoring 13 while the Warriors had zero problems playing the San Antonio Spurs.

Every all-time great has something special the eye can’t see. It lives inside, not only in heart and head but as the central nervous system to the soul. A game that doesn’t live up to Curry’s standards fuels that invisible super power.

Enjoying the party from the bench, Curry was filled with laughs, cheers and maybe even a yawn or two as he earned the extra rest a 38-point victory rewards him with. The way he moved – slicing, dicing, draining shots and dishing alley-oops – told the real story of Steph before the barrage was on.

