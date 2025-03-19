Jimmy Butler

How Steph highlights inspired Butler in Warriors' win over Bucks

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Jimmy Butler spends his free time doing what most NBA fans do: Searching for Steph Curry highlights on YouTube.

Following the Warriors' 104-93 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night at Chase Center, Butler was asked by NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole if there was any calculation to him drawing a foul on Kevin Porter Jr. while shooting a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter.

"I've been watching Steph highlights," Butler told reporters after the game. "I've been going on YouTube and watching him do his thing. So, now that he's on my team and he's out, I get to play a little bit like him."

Curry, who sat out the game against the Bucks, is the master of drawing a foul while shooting a 3-pointer. More often than not, he makes the 3-pointer and earns a chance at a 4-point play.

Butler missed the 3-pointer Tuesday night but made all three free throws to give the Warriors a 78-76 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

So, what are Butler's favorite Curry highlights?

"Probably his dunks because he don't get too many of them," Butler said. "Anytime my man gets a dunk, I'm a fan."

Curry has vowed never to dunk again after his March 1 jam against the Philadelphia 76ers, so Butler will have to settle for those YouTube highlights.

Butler finished with a game-high 24 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field, 10 assists and eight rebounds while making all 11 free-throw attempts.

Add Butler to the long list of basketball players Curry has inspired.

