Stephen A. dumbfounded by Draymond's first technical foul

Stephen A. Smith had some colorful comments about Draymond Green’s technical foul during the Warriors' first game of the season.

Smith, on Thursday's episode of ESPN’s “First Take,” sounded off on Green’s argument with a referee in the second quarter of the 139-104 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

“See, this is what bothers me,” Smith said. “Because I’ve got a lot of love and respect for Draymond, and I hate using the word ‘problem,’ because people take it and run with it and extend it beyond the basketball court. Which he finds offensive, and I find offensive.

“From March of 2023 to December of 2023, I think he got suspended like four times. It’s Game 1 of the season, you know you’re going to beat Portland. Why? Why get a technical? Why? For what? Why?”

The outspoken sports pundit doubled down on his criticism, expressing his exasperation at Green’s continued pattern of behavior.

“There’s nothing inside of you that says, ‘We got this, it’s Game 1, it’s no big deal,’ ” Smith explained.

“There’s nothing inside of you that says that? And so, ultimately, I know the passion that he leans on, it’s what makes him great. He is a future Hall of Famer, and you better recognize he is. The Warriors are not the same without him, they’re much better with him. He’s an invaluable asset. He’s all of those things.

“But he is also someone that makes some of the most senseless when it comes to the officials. And there’s no way to ignore it. And last night, was indictable. Because you know they’re going to label you, you know how they are. You know at any given moment they can T you up. And if you can’t control yourself from getting a technical in Game 1 of the regular season against the Portland Trail Blazers. If you can’t control yourself and avoid getting a technical then, I don’t know what to say.”

Green got the technical foul in the second quarter of the game for arguing with an official over a previous call. While the foul did not end up impacting the flow of the game as Golden State’s offense lit up the scoreboard, it was another unfortunate outburst from Green.

Draymond received his first tech of the season after taking issue with an earlier foul call 😬 pic.twitter.com/HwBIQyBYy8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 24, 2024

The 34-year-old is known for his fierce and aggressive playing style, which has landed him in trouble with the NBA. The nadir was last season’s suspension for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face.

Still, Golden State coach Steve Kerr understands that Green’s passionate playing style will keep him racking up technicals.

“You can't ask Draymond to play with this amazing passion… and then tell him, ‘No, no. You have to tone it down,’ It's all part of the package… There's going to be a lot of technicals,” Kerr said after the win.

Green’s role as tone-setter and defensive stopper during his 13 seasons with the Warriors has been a huge component of the team’s four NBA titles in that span.

With a new-look Golden State squad sans Klay Thompson, the four-time All-Star will look to keep his temper under control and help the franchise return to postseason glory.

