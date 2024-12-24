Kerr believes Warriors need ‘a-ha moment' playing with Steph

SAN FRANCISCO – Two days after making critical postgame comments that appeared targeted at Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, Warriors coach Steve Kerr doubled down and said his message was meant for the entire Golden State roster.

“It was really for our team, especially our young guys,” Kerr said Monday at Chase Center before the Warriors' game against the Indiana Pacers. “I got on both those two guys during the game. I’ve gotten on other guys during the season. The message was really for our whole team.”

The message, in its simplest form, was this: Stop taking shots early in the shot clock and make it a point to keep superstar shooter Stephen Curry in the mix.

Kerr’s comments came after the Warriors’ 113-103 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. In that game, Curry had a monster fourth quarter when he scored 13 of his game-high 31 points, including 11 consecutive during one stretch when Golden State took control.

Podziemski had an odd response to Kerr's comments and he was forced to clarify his remarks with a social media post on Sunday.

Leaning on Curry down the stretch has been a no-brainer for years now but it’s something that this year’s version of the Warriors have gotten away from.

After seeing it finally come together against the Wolves, Kerr felt that was the appropriate time to address the matter.

“There has to be an a-ha moment,” Kerr said. “Like, this is our team, we have Steph Curry, he’s the greatest shooter of all time. He thrives on off-ball stuff. That’s why we pass the ball. We just have to make sure we are purposeful in our offensive execution.”

Kerr remains confident in his younger players and sees this as a stepping stone for both.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“One of the things I’ve talked to (Podziemski) about is really serving other players,” Kerr said. “He’s a typical second-year player, he’s trying to figure out who he is. He’s really talented. He can do a lot out there but we almost need him to do less. Just serving other people. Be that player who everyone loves playing with because you’re constantly looking for them.”

As for Kuminga, Kerr doesn’t want the young forward to shy away from shooting. The Warriors coach just wants him to make wiser decisions in the shots he takes and when he takes them.

“It’s just about figuring out what’s a good shot and what’s a bad shot,” Kerr said. “It’s within the context of the game. There’s times where that mid-range shot is the one we’re going to get, and that’s a good one.”

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast