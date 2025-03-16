Kerr's historic Warriors coaching achievement silences critics

SAN FRANCISCO – Steve Kerr would be the 1,001st person to tell you he owes much of his glorious coaching career to the organizational structure that supports him and, moreover, the talented Warriors roster he inherited nearly 11 years ago.

The first 1,000 to tell you that would be those who have spent the past few seasons punching their keyboards to gripe about Golden State’s incompetent head coach.

In the words of Stephen Curry some 33 months ago after the Warriors closed out the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals in Boston: “What they gonna say now?”

Already the most accomplished coach in Warriors history, Kerr on Saturday became the winningest. Golden State’s strenuous 97-94 victory over the New York Knicks was his 558th win, moving him past the late legend Alvin Attles and into first place in franchise history.

When asked immediately after the game about his journey to this moment in NBA history, Kerr couldn’t resist a moment of sarcasm.

“Well, it's amazing to do this without any talent at all,” he told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke. “I had to coach up these guys who you know, and they ...

“I mean are you kidding me to be able to coach Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala,” Kerr said, turning serious. “We have been blessed with such incredible rosters the entire 11 years. And more than anything, this was a reflection of organizational strength, stability and collaboration that we all share. The players, coaches, management, ownership. We have an incredible group of people, and the record is just a reflection of that.”

Since Kerr took over as coach in May 2014, the Warriors have won four NBA championships – one more than the franchise achieved in its first 68 seasons. Of the 384 playoff games the Warriors have appeared in beginning in 1947, 140 of them came under Kerr. His 70.7 postseason win percentage (99-41 record) sits atop the all-time list – ahead of such Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers as Red Auerbach, Phil Jackson, Pat Riley and Gregg Popovich.

This latest milestone, however, is about regular-season accomplishments. Kerr’s 558-302 record and 64.9 winning percentage rank behind Jackson and Auerbach but ahead of Riley and Popovich, and No. 1 among active coaches with more than three seasons’ experience.

It’s impressive stuff by any reasonable measure, and Kerr’s achievement was recognized by the Attles family, who presented him with the game ball.

“It was a great moment, being awarded the game ball by the Attles family was really beautiful, to sort of be honored by their presence,” Kerr said. “Obviously, Al Attles is Mr. Warrior forever. The record, it’s kind of surreal to even think that this could happen.”

The feat took more than 10 seasons, some marvelous, some forgettable. After losses, Kerr often was a popular target for armchair coaches, some even urging his firing. Once a regular on Twitter, now known as X, Kerr avoided the platform for three years and since has deactivated his account.

What they gonna say now?

Here, in chronological order, are five wins under Kerr in the regular season that are particularly notable on the road to 558:

March 31, 2015, at Los Angeles Clippers

Kerr’s first season, Game 74, against Golden State’s most detested rivals. He’s hired one week after the Warriors dismiss Mark Jackson after losing a searing seven-game playoff series against the Clippers. The new coach is on the spot.

The Warriors, who had won nine consecutive games, trail by as much as 17 points against a Clippers team that had won seven in a row. Golden State comes back to outscore LA by 10 in the fourth quarter for a 110-106 victory at Staples Center. The Warriors sweep LA 4-0 in each of the next two seasons. The rivalry is dead.

Feb. 27, 2016, at Oklahoma City Thunder

The defending champion Warriors were 52-5, the Thunder 41-17. Kerr and Green have a screaming match in the locker room at halftime. Curry limps off the court in the third quarter after spraining his left ankle. He returns – to the surprise of many – later in the quarter.

Iguodala, shooting 61.4 percent from the line that season, is fouled and awarded two free throws with Golden State down two and 0.7 seconds left. He makes both, sending the game into overtime.

Curry puts the Thunder to sleep with a 32-foot 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds remaining for a 121-118 victory. It’s the last three of his 46 points in what is known is the “double bang” game, as described by play-by-play announcer Mike Breen.

April 10, 2016, at San Antonio Spurs

The Warriors took a 71-9 record into one of the NBA’s toughest environments against a mighty team; the Spurs were 39-0 at home. The Warriors needed to win Game No. 81 to keep alive a chance to reach a league-record 73 wins. Game 82 was at Oracle Arena, where they were invincible.

Golden State, however, had lost 33 consecutive games at San Antonio, the last win coming in 1997, when Kerr still was an active player with the Chicago Bulls.

Curry scores 37 points, 20 in the second half, as the Warriors slip out of town with their 72nd win. Three days later, they snag No. 73 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Dec. 25, 2017, at Oracle vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Still sore about losing the 2016 NBA Finals to Cleveland on a late shot in Game 7 by Kyrie Irving, the Warriors seek a modest form or revenge in a national TV game on Christmas Day against LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Kevin Love.

Curry is sidelined, with Patrick McCaw starting in his place. Zaza Pachulia is out, too, with rookie Jordan Bell starting at center. How would this makeshift lineup fare against the champs?

Maybe it helps to have Kevin Durant. He has 25 points, seven rebounds and five blocks. Thompson scores 24. Green posts a triple-double. Final: Warriors 99, Cavs 92.

April 2022

The dynastic Warriors are a thing of the past. The rebuilt Warriors are trying to close with a surge to finish among the top four teams in the Western Conference. They are 48-29, with five games remaining.

Curry misses all five games. Thompson is sidelined for two of the five. Kerr picks starting lineups from a hat, inserting Gary Payton II for one game, Damion Lee for another and rookie Moses Moody in a third.

The Warriors win all five games. By an average of 13.2 points. Two months later, they win their fourth championship under Kerr.

