Kerr admits Warriors are ‘very concerned' about Melton's ACL injury

It appears the Warriors could be without one of their starters for an extended period of time.

Veteran guard De'Anthony Melton suffered a sprained ACL in Golden State's 120-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 12, and the team announced the following day the 26-year-old would undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury and his recovery timeline.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr joined 95.7 The Game's "Willard & Dibs" on Tuesday and expressed concern for Melton's injury.

"Not yet. We will soon," Kerr said when asked if he had a further update on Melton. "He's been seeking other opinions, and we've really been evaluating everything, just trying to get him the best advice he can get.

"We're obviously very concerned. Any time you're talking about an ACL -- I had one in college and tore it completely and had surgery -- it's a serious injury, so we're really taking our time and making sure De'Anthony gets all of the advice he needs."

Melton, who the Warriors signed to a one-year, $12.8 million contract this offseason, played in six games before sustaining his ACL injury and averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game on 40.7-percent shooting from the field and 37.1 percent from 3-point range.

NBC Sports Bay Area recently spoke with Stanford Medicine's Dr. Geoffrey Abrams, MD, who, without knowing the full extent of Melton's injury, estimated the guard could be sidelined anywhere from a "few weeks" for a minor sprain to "many weeks" for higher-grade tears that impact the knee's structural integrity and require surgery.

While it's unclear exactly how severe Melton's ACL sprain is, it appears he might be out, at least, until mid-December.

The Warriors likely will provide another update this week.

