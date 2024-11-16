Steve Kerr

Heated Kerr avoids criticizing officiating after yelling at ref

By Ali Thanawalla

Steve Kerr was upset for multiple reasons after the Warriors' 123-118 NBA Cup win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night at Chase Center.

But the Warriors coach controlled his emotions enough to avoid criticizing the game officials after the win.

"I'm going to choose not to speak on the officiating," Kerr told reporters.

While the Warriors coughed up a big fourth-quarter lead, Kerr was fuming at referees Brian Forte and Andy Nagy.

With 1:47 remaining in regulation, Nagy called a technical foul on Warriors forward Draymond Green because he screamed for a traveling violation on the Grizzlies when a foul was called on Moses Moody.

Kerr could be heard on the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast saying "Come on, Andy."

Three possessions later, after Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis was fouled, Kerr was given a technical foul by Forte. A few moments later, Green was assessed another technical foul by Forte and ejected from the game.

The Warriors led by 24 in the fourth quarter but had to hang on to improve to 10-2. Immediately after the game ended, Kerr had words for Forte and Nagy.

Kerr had to be restrained by Warriors players and personnel.

Kerr wasn't happy with how his team performed in the fourth quarter and how the referees handled things, but the Warriors came away with the victory, so it wasn't all bad.

