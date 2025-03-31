Kerr shares heartfelt reflection on Popovich's health status

Spurs legend Gregg Popovich didn't coach Sunday's game against the Warriors, but that didn't stop his good friend Steve Kerr from paying him a visit during a quick trip to San Antonio.

Popovich is recovering from a stroke he had back in early November and has been away from the team since. Kerr, in the midst of a six-game road trip, made sure to check on his old friend and shared an emotional update on Popovich's health status.

"We've stayed in touch," Kerr told reporters after Golden State's win over San Antonio. "I went and saw him today and he looks great. He's doing great. He's one of the most important people in my life, so hoping that everything continues to progress. But it was wonderful to see him."

"He's one of the most important people in my life...it was wonderful to see him." — Steve Kerr on Gregg Popovich pic.twitter.com/EuGbxrr2eO — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 31, 2025

Popovich, who has been Spurs coach since 1994 and is the NBA's all-time coaching wins leader, had a stroke on Nov. 2 at the team's arena in San Antonio. Three months later, Popovich decided not to return this season.

Assistant Mitch Johnson stepped in just six games into the 2024-25 season and has served as acting head coach since.

Just before finding out Popovich wouldn't return to the hardwood for the remainder of the season, the Spurs announced that All-Star center Victor Wembanyama — the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year favorite at the time — would not play again this season after deep vein thrombosis, or a blood clot, was found in his right shoulder.

Kerr detailed the emotional rollercoaster the Spurs have been through this season and applauded their resilience to continue to compete through the adversity.

"Pop has been basically the leader of the franchise for 26, 27 years. And that's a huge loss," Kerr said. "I think their coaching staff and Mitch, they're doing a great job, they have stayed competitive. Tonight was a one-off, this was not indicative of how they've been playing. They're hanging tough.

"But with the injury to Wemby and Pop's absence, there's a lot of adversity they've faced this year."

While the future of Popovich's legendary NBA coaching career is unknown, his basketball legacy -- and his importance to Kerr and many others -- is crystal clear.

