Kerr becomes winningest head coach in Warriors history

Steve Kerr stands on top in the Warriors’ record book.

The Golden State coach now has the most wins in franchise history, earning his 558th victory with the team's 97-94 triumph over the New York Knicks on Saturday night at Chase Center.

Kerr came into the game tied with Warriors legend Al Attles at 557 franchise wins.

Immediately after the record-setting win, Kerr spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke on the Chase Center court, and in typical fashion, he had a tongue-in-cheek beginning to his answer about the accomplishment.

"It's amazing to do this without any talent at all. I've just had to coach up these guys," Kerr said jokingly. "Are you kidding me? To be able to coach Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, I mean, we've been blessed with such incredible rosters the entire 11 years. And more than anything, this is a reflection of the entire organizational strength, stability, the collaboration we all share, the players, coaches, management, ownership. We have an incredible collection of people and the record is just a reflection of that."

Kerr's 558 career wins place him 29th all-time among NBA coaches. His mentor, Gregg Popovich, holds the record with 1,415 wins.

Appointed by Warriors CEO Joe Lacob, Kerr’s head coaching career began with Golden State in May 2014, succeeding Mark Jackson.

In the 2014-15 NBA season, Kerr and the Warriors won 67 games, becoming NBA champions after defeating superstar LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kerr, a five-time NBA champion as a player, brought a winning culture to the Warriors from the moment he arrived in the Bay. Along with a franchise-record 558 franchise victories, the 59-year-old has won 91 playoff games and four NBA titles at the helm.

Outside of the 2019-2020 season, the Warriors have finished every season above .500 under Kerr, who also led Golden State to an NBA-record 73 wins during the 2015-16 season.

As it stands, Golden State can benefit from all of Kerr’s coaching expertise as it looks to punch a playoff ticket.

