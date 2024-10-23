Steve Kerr

NBA fans humorously blame Warriors' Kerr for Tatum's game vs. Knicks

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Warriors might not be the perennial NBA Finals contender they once were, but coach Steve Kerr still is drawing the ire of the league's opposing fans.

Kerr, who coached Team USA to a gold medal victory at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, came under fire this summer for his usage, or lack thereof, of Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum on the superstar-laden team.

Tatum received two DNP-CDs (did not play due to coach's decision) throughout the tournament while sometimes playing sparingly in games. Celtics fans were not happy about Tatum's role in Kerr's rotations, even though Tatum himself opted to take the high road when asked about his role.

Fast forward to opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, and the Kerr-Tatum Olympics discourse resurfaced once again after the Celtics star scored 37 points on 14-of-18 shooting from the field and an eye-popping 8 of 11 from 3-point range, with four rebounds and 10 assists in Boston's 132-109 demolishing of the New York Knicks on Tuesday at TD Garden.

NBA fans took to social media, where they, sarcastically, blamed Kerr for fueling Tatum's monster game and the team's potential success to follow this season.

