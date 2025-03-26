Why Kerr views Butler's long-term Warriors fit as ‘easily sustainable'

Although only stretching 20 games, it’s safe to say the Jimmy Butler era with the Warriors has been a success.

But that begs the question: is it sustainable long-term?

Speaking to 95.7 The Game’s “Willard and Dibs,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr convincingly thinks so.

“I think it’s easily sustainable because he loves to play basketball and he loves to win,” Kerr told Mark Willard and Dan Dibley. “And so, he fits right in with our guys and what we are trying to accomplish.”

Since joining the Warriors, Butler has been part of the team for 20 games, 16 of which ended in victory.

Out of the 20 games, the six-time All-Star has played 19 games, with only two negative plus/minus totals and averaging 17.3 points, 6.5 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

Butler has meant business, and his reaction to his lone injury absence against the Philadelphia 76ers in early March is indicative of his commitment to excellence.

“We lost the Philadelphia game a couple of weeks ago,” Kerr added. “He sat that game out. He had a back issue, and as soon as the game ended, he came over to me and told me, ‘Coach, I’m sorry. I hate losing. I can’t sit out anymore games.’

“I told him, ‘You got to stay healthy. If you have to sit out a game, you have to sit out a game.’ And Jimmy said, ‘No way, we can’t lose anymore.’ “

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Initially viewed with some skepticism by some, the Warriors’ acquisition has resulted in a relative success, benefiting veteran stars Steph Curry and Draymond Green as much as Golden State’s young core.

Certainly, a playoff-motivated Warriors won’t complain of Butler’s undeniable grit and winning mentality.

“This guy is an amazing competitor, and he plays that way,” Kerr concluded. “But you don’t get to that level if you don’t love to play the game.

“He loves basketball. He loves being out on the floor, and it’s been fun to watch him.”

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast