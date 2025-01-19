Kerr offers Steph, Dray injury updates after stars exit Warriors' win

The Warriors eked out a 122-114 win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night, but the triumph didn't come without some stressful moments.

Not only did Golden State trail by as much as 10 points against the NBA's worst team, but the Warriors' two veteran leaders also exited with injuries.

After the game, coach Steve Kerr provided an update on guard Steph Curry and forward Draymond Green.

"Draymond is going to get an MRI tomorrow," Kerr told reporters. "Steph just told me he doesn't think it's serious, but they'll both be day-to-day for now."

Curry subbed out for the final minute of the fourth quarter after Jordan Poole landed awkwardly on the Warriors star's right ankle.

However, the Warriors guard seems confident regarding his status for Monday's showdown with the Boston Celtics.

Steph Curry in the locker room on his ankle injury: “Feels great. See you Monday.” Curry’s left ankle is taped with a bucket of ice, and his right thumb is wrapped in ice. — Dalton Johnson (@daltonjohnson.bsky.social) January 18, 2025 at 8:35 PM

Green's condition, on the other hand, appears more uncertain. After missing Golden State's previous three games due to a back injury and an illness, the forward played only three minutes to start Saturday's matchup before withdrawing due to left calf tightness.

"We don't really know," Kerr replied when asked about the level of concern for Green. "So, we'll have to wait and see what the MRI shows tomorrow and just assess over the next couple of days, and we'll figure out what's next."

The Warriors would love to have both Green and Curry against the 29-13 Celtics for their nationally televised Martin Luther King Jr. Day matchup, especially given the current absences of several other important pieces.

