Kerr had NBA revelation after watching Steph, Jokić's monster games

Steve Kerr is in awe of today's NBA, and for good reason.

The Warriors coach joined 95.7 The Game's "Willard & Dibs" on Wednesday, where he was asked about Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić's monster 61-point game in Denver's 140-139 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, which took place shortly after Steph Curry scored a whopping 52 points in Golden State's 134-125 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum, and made a loud declaration about today's NBA.

"We watched the end of that game on the plane, and man, what a performance," Kerr said of Jokić's big game. "You know what I was thinking while watching Steph last night and watching Jokić? If these type of games had happened 10 years ago, honestly, I think NBA fans would have been absolutely losing their minds. And I think what's happened is the players have gotten so skilled and they're doing such amazing things, and I think our game is being taken for granted right now.

"What these guys are doing is so spectacular. I could have never survived the NBA if I were playing today. I couldn't have survived. These guys are so talented, they're so good, and it's like you read these articles (saying) 'the NBA product isn't that great.' Are you kidding me? Are you looking at these guys? They're just spectacular and they've never been more skilled and I'm just blown away by what I see night after night."

The 37-year-old Curry, in his 16th NBA season, scored 52 points with 10 rebounds and eight assists on 16-of-31 shooting from the field and 12 of 20 from 3-point range against the Grizzlies. Jokić, currently battling Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for his fourth MVP award, scored 61 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists, setting the record for the most points scored in a triple-double in league history.

Just another Tuesday night in the Association, right?

While the league and fans around the world have grown accustomed to these herculean efforts from players like Curry, Jokić and many others, Kerr believes it's necessary to take a step back and appreciate the greatness of today's NBA.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast