Kerr confident Steph has ‘no intention' to request trade from Warriors

Steph Curry isn't going anywhere. You know it, we know it, and the Warriors know it.

However, those outside the organization, and talking heads around the NBA, certainly aren't shy about discussing a reality in which the superstar point guard requests a trade out of Golden State.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr joined 95.7 The Game's 'Willard & Dibs" on Tuesday, where he was asked about fans' potential concern that Golden State's (19-20) underwhelming first half of the 2024-25 NBA season, and the two-plus year stretch of mediocre basketball, might eventually lead Curry to request a trade.

"No way. I don't think so. I just think Steph loves the Warriors, he loves the idea of being a Warrior for life," Kerr said. "I think that's so meaningful for him. He has no intention of [requesting a trade]. And that's what makes him so unique and different. It's why he's not asking the organization to trade everything to go get him help.

"Steph is so special in so many different ways. His self-awareness is just incredible, and it's so meaningful for him to be a Warrior. I don't think our fans ever have to worry about that. It's just a question of 'Can we help him? What can we do?'"

All three of Kerr, Curry and veteran forward Draymond Green have spoken publicly -- and privately -- about their belief the Warriors should not mortgage their future in pursuit of a win-now trade before the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline, much to the chagrin of those outside the organization.

The 36-year-old Curry, who fully acknowledges he's approaching the end of his illustrious career, still is playing at a high level in his 16th season, and to this day, still is one of, if not the greatest shows in all of sports.

"I watch him still out there performing and playing at such a high level, and he's bringing so much joy to so many people," Kerr added. "Not only at Chase, but every arena. People are so excited to see this guy play, and there's so much value in that, watching him perform. And I think our fans recognize that, understand that, and they want to see him perform for as long as possible. As they should.

"This guy is one of the greatest artists of all time, he's just an incredible performer, and we're all lucky to watch him play and hopefully that's something that goes on for another few years. It sure looks like it, but in the meantime, it's a much tougher spot to be in organizationally than it was for us even the last couple years, and I think everyone recognizes that."

It's become painstakingly clear to the Warriors and Dub Nation that the team needs a major boost in order to contend for a championship, let alone secure a playoff spot.

Whether that's in the form of an outside acquisition or an in-house development, one thing is for certain: Steph Curry will remain a Warrior.

