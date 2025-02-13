Steve Kerr

Kerr T'd up after on-court tirade over no-call in Warriors-Mavs

By Angelina Martin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr doesn't get mad often, but when he does, everyone in the arena knows it.

That was the case in the third quarter of Golden State's game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at American Airlines Center, where Kerr let officials have it after Kyrie Irving wasn't called for holding onto Jimmy Butler during a play.

Kerr wasn't happy, and he received a technical foul after colorfully displaying his displeasure near midcourt.

Steve Kerr earned a technical foul after arguing with an official about a potential missed foul call 😳

[image or embed]

— Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area (@nbcswarriors.bsky.social) February 12, 2025 at 8:11 PM

Instead of the foul call he wanted, Kerr was T'd up with the Warriors trailing 62-56 at the time with just over 11 minutes left in the quarter. The coach had to be held back by Draymond Green, who is quite familiar with technicals himself.

The technical foul was Kerr's fourth of the 2024-25 NBA season, and perhaps he sought to fire up the Warriors as they seek a third consecutive win for the first time since November.

Golden State Warriors

