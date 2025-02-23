Warriors Roster

Warriors signing Australian point guard to two-way contract, per agent

By Angelina Martin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Warriors are adding another point guard into the mix for the final stretch of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Golden State is signing Australian point guard Taran Armstrong to a two-way contract, his agent Daniel Moldovan told ESPN's Shams Charania on Sunday.

Armstrong, 23, was born in Australia and played two seasons of college basketball in the United States for the California Baptist Lancers before joining the Cairns Taipans of the National Basketball League (NBL) in his home country in 2023.

At Cal Baptist, Armstrong became the first player in school history to be named Western Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year and broke the single-game assists record by dishing out 15 dimes against North Dakota in December 2021.

With the Taipans this season, Armstrong averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Now, he'll look to make his mark in the NBA, joining Pat Spencer and Jackson Rowe as the Warriors' two-way players.

Golden State Warriors

