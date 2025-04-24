Pat Spencer

Eason throws towel at Spencer as tensions rise in Warriors-Rockets

By Joel Soria

Never underestimate NBA playoff basketball – especially when tensions rise on the floor. 

Late in the fourth quarter, as tempers flared between the Warriors and the Rockets in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series, an unusual sequence took place.

As players exchanged words, Rockets forward Tari Eason chucked a towel at Warriors guard Pat Spencer, hitting the 28-year-old in the face. Eason later received a technical foul.

The scuffle surged after guard Fred VanVleet and forward Draymond Green exchanged words during a timeout.

Following what was a physical game, Eason shared with reporters his intentions behind the incident.

“My emotions just got the best of me,” Eason told reporters after the Rockets' win. "That's really all that was. You got to keep it basketball. That's really all it is. I'm just going to be better for my team moving forward in controlling my emotions."

As Eason recognizes, Golden State tests its opponents in multiple ways.

"I know that with them some of the guys they got over there, their thing is to kind of try to beat you mentally," Eason added. "If you know basketball, basketball is 90 percent mental. I just have to stay even-keeled."

With a fiery series at play, the question becomes: What sequence will playoff basketball produce next?

