Myers doubts feasibility of Warriors acquiring second scoring option

Former Warriors president of basketball operations and general manager Bob Myers shared an interesting take about Golden State's need for a second marquee scorer to team up with superstar Steph Curry.

On Friday, Myers explained to KNBR’s Greg Papa and Greg Silver why the Warriors acquiring a star before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline is much more promising in theory than in action.

“Let’s say you’re right and we need a second option, the Warriors need to go out and get somebody. Then it becomes, ‘Sure, who?’ And a lot of these people being batted around as second options aren’t necessarily that,” Myers told Papa and Silver. “They might be third options on a really good team, they might even be fourth options.

“But this idea of a second [option] to Steph is fine in spirit and in thought. But who is that and how do you get him? Because these people aren’t just hanging around to be [acquired] and fit perfectly into your roster.”

Myers is right.

The Warriors must make sure that if they were to make a trade for that second scorer to pair with Curry, they wouldn’t be acquiring an undercover role player who has taken advantage of higher usage.

But recent reports suggest Golden State isn’t interested in the type of player Myers is worried about. Instead, the Warriors seem to be fishing for the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler and the Chicago Bulls duo of Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević.

Still, Myers -- like a backseat driver -- wants Golden State to be cautious as the deadline nears.

“So, when you’re talking about the second-best player on a contending team, you’re talking about a top-40, top-50 player in the league, and they’re hard to get,” Myers told Papa and Silver. “And so you have to maybe overpay for them sometimes, you have to take on a player that’s older than you want, you have to give up younger players or draft picks.

“You’re not getting a second option that’s a young player, that’s not happening. You might get one that’s close, but it’s difficult. I’m not saying it’s the wrong thought, but it is something I’m sure the Warriors have heard and [are aware of].”

It is no secret the Warriors are interested in making a big-time splash at the deadline. And for that reason, Myers wants his old squad to be careful.

