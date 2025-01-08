Draymond Green

TJD reveals Draymond's message to slumping Warriors after bleak loss

By Will Simonds

NBC Universal, Inc.

To put things lightly, things aren't looking great for the Warriors at the moment.

Coach Steve Kerr labeled it a "crisis of confidence" after another disheartening 114-98 loss Tuesday to the Miami Heat.

Forward Draymond Green also provided a profound reflection on Golden State's struggles, as teammate Trayce Jackson-Davis revealed postgame.

After being asked about the Warriors' recent struggles since their hot 12-3 start, Jackson-Davis shared what has gone wrong over the past month and a half.

"When shots are falling, everything is nice. Everything is great," Jackson-Davis told reporters. "But we can't be frontrunners.

"We got to find our soul. That's what Draymond said -- it was our soul that we've lost, and we've lost our spirit. We got to get that back. We got to play tough basketball. We got to play with confidence. ... I think if we do that, we'll find our way back."

Like Kerr, Green's self-assessment of the Warriors' slump doesn't have a simple, surface-level fix. Instead, the team's issues appear to be more deep-seated, as though their championship-caliber identity has been compromised.

Golden State Warriors

So, as Golden State departs for a four-game Midwest road trip over the next week, the team will have plenty to think about as it looks to get back to its winning ways.

Hopefully, that soul and spirit isn't lost forever.

