Trayce Jackson-Davis

TJD describes ‘surreal' experience guarding Steph in All-Star Game

By Angelina Martin

NBC Universal, Inc.

As part of the winning Rising Stars team during NBA All-Star Weekend, Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis had a chance to face teammate Steph Curry in the big event Sunday night at Chase Center.

Jackson-Davis played against Curry and Shaq's OGs in the quarterfinal of the new four-team All-Star Game format, and the 3-point God took the opportunity to splash a triple right in the face of his young colleague.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Despite the Rising Stars' 42-35 loss to Curry and Co., Jackson-Davis reveled in the chance to go head-to-head with his veteran point guard for once.

"I was just one fingertip away from blocking it," Jackson-Davis told reporters of Curry's 3-pointer after the All-Star Game, "and I just saw it and I was like, 'Yup, that's probably good.' But it's just surreal to be on the other end of that. I don't wish that upon anyone, if I'm being honest."

Jackson-Davis scored two points with an assist and a steal in the quarterfinal, while Curry recorded eight points and six rebounds before scoring 12 -- all 3-pointers -- in the final to earn All-Star Game MVP honors for the second time in his NBA career.

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry 8 hours ago

NBA enjoys fabulous All-Star Weekend at Steph's Place

Steph Curry 19 hours ago

Steph caps ‘special' All-Star Weekend in Bay with MVP trophy

The 24-year-old also revealed Curry sought a switch on the court in order to matchup against him, likely looking to share an on-court experience like no other with Jackson-Davis.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"I liked it. It was a lot of fun," Jackson-Davis said of going against Curry and the other All-Stars in the exhibition game. "Just went out there and competed, put on a show ...

"[Curry] didn't say anything [after the shot]. It was a great shot ... Sharing the floor with him is an honor."

Despite Jackson-Davis' other Warriors teammate, Draymond Green, criticizing the NBA's decision to include Rising Stars in the All-Star Game, it's clear the second-year pro made the most of his experience on the global stage.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Trayce Jackson-DavisSteph Curry
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us