Haslem believes Warriors would struggle vs. two teams in NBA playoffs

Udonis Haslem believes the Warriors need to avoid the NBA play-in tournament.

The former NBA player-turned-analyst made that much clear when asked what he thought about Golden State potentially falling out of a top-six seed in the Western Conference.

“That’s a tough one because you do not want to be in a play-in,” Haslem said Monday on ESPN’s “NBA Today.” “[Monday] night [against the Denver Nuggets] was going to be a tough game for Jimmy [Butler] regardless. When you talk about Aaron Gordon and Russell Westbrook, you’re talking about guys that have size, speed and athleticism. Those are the kinds of guys Jimmy struggles with. Smaller guards he can overpower, bigger guys he can usually get around. Those guys that have that balance of both, those teams are ones Jimmy struggles with. Guys with switchable matchups that can guard him on the post and the perimeter.”

.@ThisIsUD weighs in on why the Warriors need to avoid the play-in tournament.



“Neither [Oklahoma or Houston] in the first round is gonna play out well for Golden State.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/U2dO1l2gpU — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 18, 2025

While Golden State played an all-around sloppy game, Denver's size advantage was evident in the Warriors' 114-105 loss at Chase Center. Gordon and Westbrook had no trouble cutting to the basket and distributing the ball to wide-open shooters. Butler and Steph Curry were bottled up for large stretches of the game as the Warriors' offense ground to a halt.

Haslem hopes Golden State can avoid playing the top two seeds in the Western Conference right now, as they present an even greater challenge than the Nuggets.

“Hopefully that’s not a matchup they’re going to have [in the playoffs],” Haslem explained. “But [Oklahoma City Thunder] has wing defenders. They have Alex Caruso; they have Luguentz Dort. They have these lengthy, long wing defender guys. And Houston [Rockets] have that as well. So, neither one of those teams in the first round is going to play out well for Golden State. So, in my opinion move up as high as you can and get out of there.”

While Butler has helped the team get back in the NBA playoff picture, the Warriors lack the size and length of the Thunder or Rockets. In what would be a punishing and physical playoff series, Golden State potentially would fare far better against other teams in the West.

With so many teams in contention, the playoff seeding beyond the No. 1 Thunder is anyone's guess. Hopefully, the Warriors can continue their strong play and avoid the play-in.

