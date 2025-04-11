Steph Curry

How Steph served as model for Florida guard Clayton's game

By Andy Lindquist

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. isn’t shy about admitting Steph Curry's impact on his playing style.

Fresh off a stellar performance in the NCAA Tournament, the 22-year-old gave his thoughts on being compared to the Warriors guard and Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

“It’s a little crazy to me just to hear that for me personally,” Clayton Jr. said Friday on ESPN’s "First Take."  “Those are two of the greats, and I’ve got a long way to go before I even get close to that. I’m just thankful for the recognition.”

Clayton Jr. then was asked if there was someone in particular that he modeled his game after.

“You obviously hear Steph Curry, Jamal Murray, multiple guys,” Clayton Jr. explained. “I just try to take bits and pieces of other players’ games.”

The young guard got hot at just the right time, helping Florida win its third NCAA championship in men’s basketball and winning Most Outstanding Player in the tournament. Between his elite shot-making ability and sound defense, Clayton Jr. now is expected to be a high pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft.

Golden State Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga 15 hours ago

Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond, Jimmy Butler don't fit together, Steve Kerr admits

NBA Playoffs 16 hours ago

How Warriors' NBA playoff seeding impacted by Timberwolves' win over Grizzlies

Based on his recent heroics, Curry comparisons are expected to continue as the 22-year-old starts to make a name for himself in the NBA.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Steph Curry
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us