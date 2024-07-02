Klay Thompson

Warriors fans react to Klay Thompson joining Dallas Mavericks

By Sergio Quintana

Warriors fans are reacting after NBC Sports Bay Area reported on Monday that Klay Thompson was leaving Golden State for the Dallas Mavericks.

There were plenty of unhappy Warriors fans at Chase Center in San Francisco Monday after learning Thompson is taking his talents to Dallas.

"I wish he would stay. But, financially he may have to go so, it's kind of a bummer though, so,” said Warriors fan Jason Welsh.

News of Thompson's $50 million offer to play for Dallas is sad news for Warriors fans. But it's devastating news for one man who said he got to know him very well over the last few years.

Arvind Patel told NBC Bay Area that he fondly remembers the first time he met klay thompson during the pandemic, that's when the superstar first docked his boat right next to "The Ramp," the restaurant Patel owns. It is located just a couple blocks away from the Chase Center.

"We chatted and he said, listen, I only parked here once. I said, 'Listen, you're Klay, well know, famous, everyone love you. You can park anytime you want,'” he said.

After 13 NBA seasons and four championships, Klay Thompson's Golden State Warriors career is over. Jessica Aguirre speaks with NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole on Thompson's move to Dallas.
