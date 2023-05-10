Warriors' Steph Curry Earns 2022-23 All-NBA Second Team Selection

Steph named to All-NBA Second Team for 2022-23 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors star Steph Curry was named to the 2022-23 All-NBA Second Team on Wednesday, earning his ninth overall All-NBA selection during his 14-year career.

Those nine All-NBA honors are the most in Warriors franchise history, with Rick Barry's six as the next closest.

Curry is joined by Miami Heat wing Jimmy Butler, Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell on the All-NBA Second Team.

Steph has been named to the All-NBA Second Team 👏 pic.twitter.com/JhEcs5Hj9h — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 10, 2023

Voting results for the 2022-23 Kia All-NBA Team ⬇️



Complete voting results available here: https://t.co/N4DxL3FiGh pic.twitter.com/A4DzaEb8Co — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 10, 2023

Curry received 17 First-Team votes, 20 Second-Team votes and 43 Third-Team votes, amounting to 188 total points, which is eight most among all NBA players.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Philadelphia 76ers star and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid, Dallas Mavericks wing Luka Dončić and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were named to the All-NBA First Team.

Curry, who turned 35 years old in March, averaged 29.4 points, 6.3 assists and a career high 6-1 rebounds in 56 games this season. He came close to his second career 50/40/90 season, shooting 49.3 percent from the field, 42.7 percent from 3-point range and 91.5 percent from the free throw line.

In November, Curry earned his 19th career Western Conference Player of the Week honor, and in February, Curry was named to his ninth career NBA All-Star team, though he missed the game while recovering from a lower left leg injury.

This is the second straight year Curry has been named to the All-NBA Second Team and the fourth time he has earned that distinction. He has made All-NBA First Team four times and All-NBA Third Team once.

While Curry is wrapping up his 14th NBA season, he clearly isn't slowing down and he has a chance add more All-NBA honors to his resume over the next few years.

