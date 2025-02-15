Why Smith compares NBA All-Star Game celebration to Grammy Awards

What do the NBA All-Star Game and the Grammy Awards have in common? Apparently a lot, according to TNT's Kenny "The Jet" Smith.

Smith explained why he believes the pinnacle of the NBA's star-studded weekend isn't the game itself, but rather the league's brightest stars being together in one place to celebrate the game of basketball together.

"It's a celebration. It's not about the game," Smith told NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole and Bonta Hill. "Do you remember who performed at the Grammy's, and what they did? No. You just know all the stars were there. At the Oscar's, all the stars were there. You don't remember every joke that the comedian who's up there is saying. You don't need to have an A1 performance because you got all your trading cards in one building. Where else can you get that?

"This is the award show of the NBA, this is not the competition of the NBA. So, for me, I always enjoy -- right after this podcast I'm going to the lobby and I', going to see Dr. J walk by, and then LeBron walk by, I'm going to see [Victor] Wembenyama walk by.

"I got chills. I'm a sports fan, I was a fan before I was anything, so to have that. Man, it's a celebration."

Speaking of celebrations, Smith is well-known for his annual All-Star Weekend parties, and he revealed the plans he has for this weekend's bash supporting the Education Reform Now charity.

"The party, that's been the place to be. I've had the ancillary event, the one everyone wants to go to. This year will be no different, for Education Reform Now," Smith said. "I'm doing it fo E.M.P.I.R.E. Music Group, which is their fifteenth anniversary, which is here right in the Bay. They have all the artists coming out, we have 2Chainz and Too $hort coming to perform. We got the whole nine."

Steph Curry will represent the Warriors in the All-Star Game for the 11th time this weekend, further adding to his already cemented legacy. Curry earned All-Star Game MVP honors for a sensational performance in 2022, and now has a chance to make a lasting memory on his own court during the prestigious event.

