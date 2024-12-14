Marks cites Zion-to-Warriors trade as ‘low risk' possibility

The Warriors might be in the market to potentially land one of the NBA’s biggest names in a trade.

In Friday’s episode of “NBA Today,” ESPN’s Bobby Marks cited Golden State as a serious destination for New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson if he were to be moved ahead of the Feb 6. trade deadline.

“Now, Zion is interesting here just because he is injured right now [and] we don’t know when he is coming back,” Marks said. “For him to be on the court, that’s how you can get the most value for him, either in a trade or with the Pelicans. I’ve always circled Golden State, [who] would be certainly that team there for for Zion.”

Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, currently is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Injuries have plagued much of his six-year NBA career and a Jones fracture in his right foot kept him out for the entire 2021-22 season. However, Williamson is as entertaining as it gets when healthy.

Injury concerns aside, he probably would be an upgrade over the Warriors' assets Marks deemed New Orleans hypothetically would receive in return.

Marks explained what the Williamson-to-the-Warriors debacle would look like:

“If you’re looking for that next superstar that maybe can have that upside -- I think Williamson can be that guy if he’s healthy -- and when you look at it, what would New Orleans or Golden State have to give up in a trade? Andrew Wiggings certainly is that big trade number, and then you look at a player like Brandin Podziemski, for example, and then we’re going to put Kevon Looney in there,” Marks said.

“And that works there (ESPN’s NBA Trade Machine).”

Wiggins, Podziemski and Looney are key Golden State role players. But teams have to give to get.

Wiggins is averaging a formidable 17.2 points on 46.0 percent shooting, but Podziemski and Looney haven’t been as productive. Looney is a seasoned veteran who might be reaching his Warriors lifetime after a storied tenure including three NBA championships. Podziemski, though, might be seen around the league as a struggling prospect with high upside.

“So, certainly, Golden State, if you don’t have to give up and you’re looking for that potential All-Star out there on a low risk -- there.”

The Warriors must maximize whatever is left of superstar guard Steph Curry’s competitive window, and Williamson surely is someone any win-now team would trade for.

