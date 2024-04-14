Eight teams will compete, but only four will advance.

The 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament field is officially set after the regular season ended on Sunday.

Out East, the four teams duking it out are headlined by the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat. Then over in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are back once again.

So, what are the matchups and when will the games be played? Here's what to know about the 2024 play-in, as well as how to watch the action:

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

When is the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament?

The 2024 tournament will run from Tuesday, April 16, through Friday, April 19.

Which teams are in the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament?

Here are the eight teams involved, ranked by current seeding:

Eastern Conference

No. 7 Philadelphia 76ers

No. 8 Miami Heat

No. 9 Chicago Bulls

No. 10 Atlanta Hawks

Western Conference

No. 7 New Orleans Pelicans

No. 8 Los Angeles Lakers

No. 9 Sacramento Kings

No. 10 Golden State Warriors

What is the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament schedule?

Here's when each game will be played:

Western Conference

7-8 Game: Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans, Tuesday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans, Tuesday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET 9-10 Game: Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, Tuesday, April 16, at 10 p.m. ET

Eastern Conference

7-8 Game: Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, April 17, at 7 p.m. ET

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, April 17, at 7 p.m. ET 9-10 Game: Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls, Wednesday, April 17, at 9:30 p.m. ET

The two games for the No. 8 seed will then transpire on Friday, April 19, at a time to be announced.

How to watch the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament

Lakers-Pelicans and Warriors-Kings on Tuesday, April 16, will be broadcast on TNT.

Heat-76ers and Hawks-Bulls on Wednesday, April 17, will be broadcast on ESPN.

The broadcast for the games on Friday, April 19, have not yet been announced.

Where to stream 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament

Lakers-Pelicans and Warriors-Kings on Tuesday, April 16, will be available to stream on TNTdrama.com.

Heat-76ers and Hawks-Bulls on Wednesday, April 17, will be available to stream on Watch ESPN.

Where to stream the games on Friday, April 19, have not yet been announced.

When do the 2024 NBA playoffs start?

The 2024 NBA playoffs will then begin on Saturday, April 20.