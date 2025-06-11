The Boston Celtics' two best players have both undergone surgeries over the past month.

Jaylen Brown underwent a successful surgery on his right knee Wednesday and is expected to participate in 2025 training camp "without limitation," the team announced. The Celtics described Brown's surgery as a "right knee arthroscopic debridement procedure."

Brown had been dealing with nagging right knee pain since March and missed six regular-season games in a 13-game span down the stretch. After an April 3 loss to the Miami Heat, Brown admitted he had consistent knee pain but planned to play through it.

"I've had to come to grips that every night I'm not gonna feel my normal self," Brown said at the time, "but that doesn't mean I still can't make plays and things like that. So, it's just something that we are working through."

The 28-year-old didn't miss a game in the postseason, and while his typical explosiveness was limited, he still averaged 22.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. After Boston's second-round playoff loss to the New York Knicks, it was revealed that Brown had a partially torn right meniscus.

Brown's surgery comes just over a month after Celtics co-star Jayson Tatum had surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon. Tatum is expected to miss most or all of the 2025-26 season, giving Brown a golden opportunity to step up as Boston's leader if he's fully healthy by the fall.