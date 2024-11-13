Klay Thompson

Watch Klay Thompson's emotional reaction to tribute in Warriors-Mavericks

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

As expected, emotions were high leading up to Tuesday's NBA Cup game between the Dallas Mavericks and Warriors.

Klay Thompson was introduced in front of the Chase Center crowd before tip-off, but as an opponent for the first time in his 14-year NBA career.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Wearing captain hats as part of the "Salute Captain Klay" experience, fans stood on their feet and gave the Splash Bro a warm welcome back to his forever home while a special tribute video played on the jumbotron.

After the video, Thompson walked onto the court and embraced Dub Nation as the cheers only grew louder.

A fitting reception for a forever franchise legend.

NBA

NBA 5 hours ago

Ex-Duke star Kyle Singler draws concern from basketball world over cryptic Instagram post

NBA Nov 11

What is the best start in NBA history? Cleveland Cavaliers remain undefeated

Spending the last 13 years in the Bay with the Warriors, Thompson's legacy in the region will live on forever -- no matter what jersey he's wearing.

And Tuesday night was living proof of that.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Klay ThompsonDallas Mavericks
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us