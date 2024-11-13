Watch Klay Thompson's emotional reaction to tribute in Warriors-Mavericks

As expected, emotions were high leading up to Tuesday's NBA Cup game between the Dallas Mavericks and Warriors.

Klay Thompson was introduced in front of the Chase Center crowd before tip-off, but as an opponent for the first time in his 14-year NBA career.

Wearing captain hats as part of the "Salute Captain Klay" experience, fans stood on their feet and gave the Splash Bro a warm welcome back to his forever home while a special tribute video played on the jumbotron.

The Warriors’ tribute video for Klay 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lHgoT5kHTH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 13, 2024

After the video, Thompson walked onto the court and embraced Dub Nation as the cheers only grew louder.

Chase Center welcomes Klay back to the Bay 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Bb6kcdjOGI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 13, 2024

A fitting reception for a forever franchise legend.

Spending the last 13 years in the Bay with the Warriors, Thompson's legacy in the region will live on forever -- no matter what jersey he's wearing.

And Tuesday night was living proof of that.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast