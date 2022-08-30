49ers Set Initial 53-Man Roster for 2022 NFL Regular Season

Check out 49ers' initial 53-man roster for 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's official: The 49ers' initial 53-man roster is set.

Now that training camp is in the rearview mirror, those who made the cut can focus on San Francisco's Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears Sept. 11 at Soldier Field.

There were some surprise releases, countless no-brainers and a couple of feel-good roster additions the 49ers hope can help take them to the Super Bowl.

Plus, one very shocking return.

A source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco that tight end Tyler Kroft and defensive end Jordan Willis both will re-sign with the 49ers on Wednesday after being released ahead of Tuesday's cuts. Safety Jimmie Ward and linebacker Curtis Robinson will be placed on injured reserve to make room.

With that being said, here's your first look at the 49ers' initial 53-man roster:

Quarterback (3)

Trey Lance

Jimmy Garoppolo

Brock Purdy

Running back (6)

Elijah Mitchell

Jeff Wilson Jr.

Tyrion Davis-Price

Trey Sermon

Jordan Mason

Kyle Juszczyk (FB)

Wide receiver (5)

Deebo Samuel

Brandon Aiyuk

Jauan Jennings

Ray-Ray McCloud III

Danny Gray

Tight end (3)

George Kittle

Ross Dwelley

Charlie Woerner

Offensive line (9)

Trent Williams

Mike McGlinchey

Aaron Banks

Jake Brendel

Spencer Burford

Colton McKivitz

Jaylon Moore

Nick Zakelj

Daniel Brunskill

Defensive line (9)

Nick Bosa

Arik Armstead

Javon Kinlaw

Samson Ebukam

Drake Jackson

Kerry Hyder Jr.

Kevin Givens

Charles Omenihu

Hassan Ridgeway

Linebacker (6)

Fred Warner

Azeez Al-Shaair

Dre Greenlaw

Oren Burks

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Curtis Robinson

Cornerback (5)

Charvarius Ward

Emmanuel Moseley

Samuel Womack III

Deommodore Lenoir

Ambry Thomas

Safety (4)

Jimmie Ward

George Odum

Talanoa Hufanga

Tarvarius Moore

Specialists (3)

Robbie Gould (K)

Taybor Pepper (LS)

Mitch Wishnowsky (P)

