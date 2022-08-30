49ers Set Initial 53-Man Roster for 2022 NFL Regular Season

Check out 49ers' initial 53-man roster for 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
It's official: The 49ers' initial 53-man roster is set.
Now that training camp is in the rearview mirror, those who made the cut can focus on San Francisco's Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears Sept. 11 at Soldier Field.
There were some surprise releases, countless no-brainers and a couple of feel-good roster additions the 49ers hope can help take them to the Super Bowl.
Plus, one very shocking return.
A source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco that tight end Tyler Kroft and defensive end Jordan Willis both will re-sign with the 49ers on Wednesday after being released ahead of Tuesday's cuts. Safety Jimmie Ward and linebacker Curtis Robinson will be placed on injured reserve to make room.
Local
With that being said, here's your first look at the 49ers' initial 53-man roster:
Quarterback (3)
Trey Lance
Jimmy Garoppolo
Brock Purdy
Running back (6)
Elijah Mitchell
Jeff Wilson Jr.
Tyrion Davis-Price
Trey Sermon
Jordan Mason
Kyle Juszczyk (FB)
Wide receiver (5)
Deebo Samuel
Brandon Aiyuk
Jauan Jennings
Ray-Ray McCloud III
Danny Gray
Tight end (3)
George Kittle
Ross Dwelley
Charlie Woerner
Offensive line (9)
Trent Williams
Mike McGlinchey
Aaron Banks
Jake Brendel
Spencer Burford
Colton McKivitz
Jaylon Moore
Nick Zakelj
Daniel Brunskill
Defensive line (9)
Nick Bosa
Arik Armstead
Javon Kinlaw
Samson Ebukam
Drake Jackson
Kerry Hyder Jr.
Kevin Givens
Charles Omenihu
Hassan Ridgeway
Linebacker (6)
Fred Warner
Azeez Al-Shaair
Dre Greenlaw
Oren Burks
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Curtis Robinson
Cornerback (5)
Charvarius Ward
Emmanuel Moseley
Samuel Womack III
Deommodore Lenoir
Ambry Thomas
Safety (4)
Jimmie Ward
George Odum
Talanoa Hufanga
Tarvarius Moore
Specialists (3)
Robbie Gould (K)
Taybor Pepper (LS)
Mitch Wishnowsky (P)